More than 70 powersports industry representatives descended on Washington, D.C., in May for the 2026 Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In, delivering a unified message to lawmakers on issues ranging from tariffs and public land access to trail funding and vehicle regulations.

This year’s event attracted a record number of attendees who participated in 114 meetings with House and Senate offices representing 31 states. (Photo: MIC/Facebook)

Hosted by the government relations teams of the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA) and Specialty Vehicle Institute of America (SVIA), this year’s event attracted a record number of attendees who participated in 114 meetings with House and Senate offices representing 31 states.

Among those attending were OEMs, aftermarket companies, distributors and industry associations, including Denago Powersports and Canada’s national powersports trade association, Moto Canada.

The industry’s advocacy efforts may have produced immediate results. Just two days after the Fly-In concluded, two legislative proposals opposed by industry representatives were omitted from the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s base highway reauthorization package.

Lawmakers participating in Fly-In presentations included Reps. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) and Donald Norcross (D-New Jersey), co-chairs of the House Motorcycle Caucus, as well as Reps. Pete Stauber (R-Minnesota) and Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas). (Photo: MIC)

One proposal would have changed the federal definition of a motorcycle to exclude autocycles, potentially creating registration and access complications for certain three-wheel vehicles. A second proposal would have included powersports vehicles in catalytic converter VIN-etching legislation, creating compliance challenges for manufacturers and dealers.

“The exclusion of these proposals from the committee’s base package is a promising early result, but these issues remain active,” says Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of government relations for MIC, ROHVA and SVIA. “That is why it is so important for the industry to speak up, not just during the Fly-In, but throughout the year.”

Tariffs remain a top concern

Tariff policy was one of the dominant topics discussed during congressional meetings.

Moto Canada President and CEO Landon French (center) joined meetings on Capitol Hill and with Canadian Embassy officials, emphasizing the importance of preserving a stable North American trade environment. (Photo: Moto Canada)

Industry representatives warned lawmakers that tariffs on steel, aluminum and imported products continue to increase costs throughout the powersports supply chain while creating uncertainty for manufacturers, dealers and consumers.

A group of seven Fly-In participants representing manufacturers and aftermarket companies also met directly with Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jeff Goettman to discuss tariff impacts and the ongoing review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Moto Canada President and CEO Landon French joined meetings on Capitol Hill and with Canadian Embassy officials, emphasizing the importance of preserving a stable North American trade environment.

The Canadian and U.S. powersports industries remain highly integrated, with nearly half of the powersports vehicles sold in Canada manufactured in the United States. French noted that prolonged trade uncertainty and additional barriers could increase costs for consumers, place pressure on dealerships and distributors, and influence future sourcing and investment decisions throughout the industry.

Land access and trail funding in focus

Fly-In attendees also pressed lawmakers to protect and expand access to public lands for recreational riding.

Industry leaders advocated for full funding of the Recreational Trails Program. (Photo: MIC)

Industry leaders advocated for full funding of the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), which currently receives about $84 million annually despite off-highway vehicle users contributing an estimated $280 million in related federal fuel taxes each year.

Participants argued that increased RTP funding would help maintain and expand trail systems while supporting rural tourism and recreation economies across the country.

PFAS regulations and transportation policy discussed

In addition to trade and recreation issues, attendees raised concerns about emerging PFAS regulations and broader transportation policy initiatives that could affect manufacturers, dealers and consumers.

The industry emphasized the need for practical regulations that protect public interests without creating unnecessary burdens on businesses or limiting consumer access to powersports products.

Industry leaders hear directly from policymakers

During the two-day event, attendees also received updates from federal policymakers and agency leaders, including National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administrator Jonathan Morrison.

For Denago Powersports, the event provided an opportunity to advocate directly on behalf of dealers and riders.(Photos: Denago)

Lawmakers participating in Fly-In presentations included Reps. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) and Donald Norcross (D-New Jersey), co-chairs of the House Motorcycle Caucus, as well as Reps. Pete Stauber (R-Minnesota) and Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas).

Attendees also heard from Michael Boren, U.S. Department of Agriculture under secretary for natural resources and environment, and Tori Smith, senior vice president of government relations at Forbes Tate Partners.

For Denago Powersports, the event provided an opportunity to advocate directly on behalf of dealers and riders.

(Graphic courtesy of MIC)

“Denago Powersports was proud to join our industry peers in providing a focused voice on behalf of riders all over the country,” says David Garibyan, general manager of Denago Powersports. “We had a seat at the table to help convince lawmakers to see the value in powersports and the contributions we make to the economic engine of our country.”

As Congress continues work on transportation, trade and public lands legislation, industry leaders said the Fly-In demonstrated the value of presenting a coordinated voice on issues that directly affect manufacturers, dealerships, suppliers and riders across North America.