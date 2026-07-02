Bridging the gap: Making seller financing work for you

By Paulina Matel

This article originally appeared in the June edition of Powersports Business.

Succession planning in today’s powersports industry looks very different from it did just a few years ago. Coming out of Covid, dealership valuations have reset in many cases, traditional lending has become more selective, and the next generation of potential owners — general managers, key operators, and family successors — often lacks the liquidity or net worth to fund a conventional, full buyout.

Paulina Matel

Against that backdrop, seller financing has become a far more common feature of dealership transitions over the last 12–18 months. For many dealer principals, it can be the most practical — sometimes the only — route to transition ownership while keeping the business operating smoothly and preserving the culture they’ve built over decades. But the structure matters.

Attorney Logan Parker with Bass Sox Mercer, and financial advisors Brad Stanek and Paulina Matel with the Stanek‑­Haack Group at Morgan Stanley discuss the legal, financial, and wealth planning considerations every dealer principal should understand before considering a seller‑­financed succession.

Why seller financing is increasing – and why it matters

Seller financing plays a larger role in powersports succession for three primary reasons:

Natural successors often don’t have enough capital. In many dealerships, the most logical next owner is the general manager or a key operator. Yet even strong leaders frequently lack the liquidity, credit profile, or net worth required by OEMs and conventional lenders to complete a full buyout at closing.

Owners prioritize continuity and culture. Many dealer principals want the business to transition to someone who has earned their trust, understands the customer base, and will protect the dealership’s legacy. Seller financing can make that possible — but only if it is structured thoughtfully to balance continuity with appropriate safeguards for the selling principal.

Traditional financing has tightened. With some banks increasingly cautious around these transactions, dealerships are often compelled to consider alternative structures to bridge the funding gap and keep succession plans on track.

Logan Parker, attorney with Bass Sax Mercer shares “the practical impact is significant: when the buyer cannot meet early net worth or liquidity thresholds, the exiting dealer is often asked to remain a personal guarantor for OEM obligations, real estate notes, or other lender requirements. While that can support a smoother transition and reassure key stakeholders, it also extends the seller’s exposure — potentially requiring the principal to stay involved longer than planned”.

Structuring control: How an exiting dealer stays in command while ownership shifts

When the outgoing dealer must finance a portion of the sale, the central question becomes what are my options?

Logan Parker shares a few considerations for dealers:

Recapitalizing into voting and non‑voting shares: Many dealer entities — S Corporations or LLCs — can be recapitalized into voting and non‑­voting units. The successor gradually purchases non‑­voting equity, establishing financial security. The selling dealer retains voting control, allowing them to approve major decisions, maintain oversight, and satisfy OEM and lender requirements. With this structure, the successor may not need to satisfy OEM net‑­worth requirements until they become the majority voting owner. By the time that happens, the goal is to build their net worth through dividends and distributions and participation in the financial success of the dealership.

Setting a defined purchase schedule: Seller financing is typically structured over 4‑­5 years, though longer periods are possible depending on the needs of the parties. The terms often include mandatory buy‑­in milestones and dividend/distributions mechanisms to help fund the successor’s payments.

Ballon Payments and Contingency Rights: Some agreements include balloon payments at the end of the term and re‑­acquisition right for the seller at a discount if the buyer defaults.

One of New Jersey’s largest powersports dealerships, Motorcycle Mall, has been owned and operated by the Resciniti family — John III, John Sr. and John Jr. — for 50 years and over three generations. (File photo)

Wealth planning implications

For many dealers, the true complexity is not the structure — it’s the tax and wealth planning impact.

Outright sale equals a one-year tax event

A traditional cash sale results in full tax in the year of the sale, a clear, clean break from the dealership, and immediate liquidity for reinvestment, retirement, and diversification. The upside here is simplicity. The downside is the tax concentration in one year, which can elevate the dealer into the highest federal and state brackets.

Seller financing equals taxes spread over time

With seller financing, taxes are paid as payments are received. This means a potentially lower annual tax burden, more efficient after‑­tax outcomes in many cases, the ability to time payments and coordinate them with other wealth planning strategies, and flexibility to smooth income in the early retirement years.

Tip: A core part of the financial planning process involves running side‑­by‑­side cash flow stress tests comparing the net proceeds from an outright sale versus seller financing, timing of distributions, tax drag, impact on retirement income, and longevity of wealth. Dealers are often surprised at how dramatically the timing of cash flows can impact their long‑­term wealth.

Here are several advanced strategies dealers can consider when structuring seller financing. These strategies are aimed at protecting the selling dealer’s retirement, reducing risk, and stabilizing the transition.

Establish a retirement income plan independent of dealership distributions, and with dealership payments.This, in turn, allows you to determine safe withdrawal rates from your portfolio and pair those payments with portfolio drawdowns for tax efficiency.

With the help of your tax advisor, coordinate tax strategies that take into consideration income timing and how that impacts Medicare IRMAA surcharges, capital gain recognition, and even the opportunity for Roth Conversions in future years.

Final thoughts

Succession planning is no longer a simple buy-sell event for many dealers — it is a multiyear transition that blends structuring, tax planning, personal financial planning, and relationship strategy. Seller financing can be the bridge that allows a dealer to exit gracefully while giving the next owner a real opportunity to succeed.

The dealer who starts early — and coordinates their team — puts themselves in the best possible position to maximize the value of their life’s work while ensuring a smooth and successful transition.