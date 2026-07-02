Custom motorcycle builders will have their own spotlight at this year’s SEMA Show, as the Specialty Equipment Market Association has announced the first-ever Bike Builder Shootout as part of the 2026 Battle of the Builders competition.

For the first time in the competition’s 13-year history, custom motorcycles will compete in their own category, with awards recognizing the Top 3 bike builders, as well as an overall Bike Builder Shootout champion. (Photo: SEMA)

The addition marks a significant expansion for one of the aftermarket industry’s premier custom vehicle competitions, giving motorcycle builders a dedicated stage alongside the event’s traditional automotive classes when the SEMA Show returns to Las Vegas, Nov. 3-6.

According to SEMA, motorcycle entries will be judged separately by a panel of industry experts on craftsmanship, design innovation and overall execution. The Top 10 finalists will then serve as peer judges to determine the Top 3 builders and the overall motorcycle champion.

“It’s always exciting to see builders push creative boundaries year after year, and the addition of powersports brings an entirely new level of energy and excitement to the program,” said SEMA Vice President of Marketing RJ de Vera in announcing the expanded competition.

The move reflects SEMA’s renewed emphasis on the powersports aftermarket, with motorcycles now receiving dedicated recognition rather than competing alongside automotive entries.

The SEMA Show has always featured some cool custom bikes, but now the association is adding a custom bike category to the Battle of the Bulders contest. SEMA says bike builds will be judged by a separate panel of motorcycle industry experts and peers. (Staff photos)

While the new motorcycle category headlines this year’s changes, the competition will continue to feature its established automotive classes.

Bike entries will be evaluated separately by motorcycle industry judges based on craftsmanship, design innovation, and overall execution, with the Top 10 finalists serving as judges to determine the Top 3 category winners and the overall SEMA Battle of the Builders: Bike Builder Shootout champion.

The 2025 overall Battle of the Builders title was won by Troy Trepanier of Rad Rides by Troy, who praised the peer-voting format after earning his second championship.

“It is always nice to be judged by your peers in the industry and get recognized,” Trepanier said following last year’s competition.

Entries for the inaugural Bike Builder Shootout are now open through the Battle of the Builders website. Eligible builders must have their custom vehicle displayed at the 2026 SEMA Show.

For bike builders, this addition is one of the biggest changes to the prestigious competition since its launch, providing a national platform dedicated exclusively to custom motorcycle craftsmanship and innovation.