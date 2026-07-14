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Hemmings launches giveaway for one-of-one Trail 70 minibike

The StaffJuly 14, 2026

Online collector-car marketplace Hemmings is launching the “Hemmings Stay Gold Sweepstakes,” a giveaway offering one winner the opportunity to own a custom-built Trail 70 minibike.

Using zero Honda parts and only all-new parts from Bart Moto Co., the Hemmings crew designed and assembled the custom machine before partnering with painter Travis “Tuki” Hess, whose signature metal flake artwork gave the bike its personality. (Photo: Hemmings)

Built from the ground up in the Hemmings garage, the inspiration for the custom minibike — dubbed “Stay Gold” — started after the crew restored a family heirloom 1970 Honda CT-70. Motivated by the ability to source nearly every component new, the team set out to create something that honored the CT-70’s legacy while pushing its design in a new direction.

Using zero Honda parts and only all-new parts from Bart Moto Co., the Hemmings crew designed and assembled the custom machine before partnering with painter Travis “Tuki” Hess, whose signature metal flake artwork gave the bike its personality.

Watch the Hemmings Garage team work their magic 

“Stay Gold represents everything we love about this hobby,” says Jonathan Shaw, president of Hemmings. “It’s creative, personal and deeply rooted in the memories that first sparked our passion for cars and motorcycles. Projects like this remind us that collector culture today should preserve the past and balance that with inspiring the next generation of enthusiasts to build, create and make memories of their own.” 

Hemmings partnered with Hess of Kolor by Tuki Kustom Auto Paint, who is known throughout the drag racing and custom-automotive communities. For Stay Gold, he applied his signature artistry across the frame, fenders, and headlamp nacelle, creating a finish that captures the bold spirit of ’70s custom culture.

Features include:

  • 125cc engine with high-lift cam and manual four-speed gearbox
  • Nibbi 24mm carburetor
  • Wide-body frame with 5.5L fuel tank
  • Adjustable inverted aluminum front forks
  • One-piece aluminum 12-in. wheels
  • Coker Classic whitewall tires
  • Chrome drag-pipe exhaust
  • Hydraulic front disc brake and rear drum brake
  • Stretched aluminum swingarm
  • Digital speedometer cluster
  • Custom gold metal flake diamond-stitched seat

The “Stay Gold Sweepstakes” is now open and runs through Aug. 20. One winner will take home the custom-built machine.

For more information and complete rules, visit the website.

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The StaffJuly 14, 2026

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