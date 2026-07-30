INTERMOT organizers say more than 50 motorcycle manufacturers and aftermarket companies have already committed to exhibit at the 2027 event, signaling renewed industry support as the German trade show looks to strengthen its position as Europe’s premier motorcycle marketplace.

Scheduled for Feb. 19-21, 2027, in Cologne, Germany, INTERMOT is positioning itself early in the buying season, allowing dealers to evaluate new motorcycles, accessories, apparel, workshop equipment and technology before the riding season begins. (File photo)

Scheduled for Feb. 19-21, 2027, in Cologne, Germany, INTERMOT is positioning itself early in the buying season, allowing dealers to evaluate new motorcycles, accessories, apparel, workshop equipment and technology before the riding season begins. The event is backed by the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM), whose member companies have pledged support for the show’s return.

Among the OEMs already committed are BMW Motorrad, CFMOTO, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, Zero Motorcycles, Benda, Horex and Voge. The exhibitor roster also includes major aftermarket and riding gear brands such as SW-Motech, Wunderlich, Highsider, Ilmberger, Liqui Moly, Motul, Motorex, Pirelli, MAXXIS, Arai, LS2, Nolan, Shark, Troy Lee Designs, Held and Fly Racing.

According to organizers, the early commitments represent manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers across nearly every major product category, including motorcycles, accessories, riding gear, tires, lubricants, workshop equipment and e-mobility products.

“The current number of registrations is more than just a figure,” says Uwe Seitz, general executive manager of the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM). “When strong brands, specialist suppliers and countless companies from within the IVM network commit to INTERMOT at such an early stage, it shows that the motorcycling world wants a shared meeting place in Germany once again.”

For U.S. manufacturers, distributors and dealers with international business interests, INTERMOT remains one of Europe’s key industry events, alongside Italy’s EICMA show. While EICMA has traditionally served as the primary global venue for new model introductions, INTERMOT has increasingly focused on bringing together OEMs, aftermarket suppliers, dealers and consumers in a single event that emphasizes business networking and retail engagement.

Organizers say the February timing is intended to make the show more valuable for dealers by aligning with product planning, inventory decisions and supplier meetings ahead of the spring selling season. (Photo: INTERMOT)

Organizers say the February timing is intended to make the show more valuable for dealers by aligning with product planning, inventory decisions and supplier meetings ahead of the spring selling season.

In addition to motorcycles and scooters, attendees will find exhibits covering helmets, apparel, performance parts, accessories, workshop solutions and emerging mobility technologies, providing dealers with a broad view of new products entering the European market.

“The trend in registrations shows that INTERMOT’s new direction has hit the right mark,” says Christoph Werner, vice president of trade fair management at Koelnmesse. “We see an industry that wants to strengthen Cologne as a key location for the German motorcycle market.”

Show organizers said additional exhibitor announcements are expected as preparations continue for the 2027 event.