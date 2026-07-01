Could new Section 301 tariff probes impact powersports industry?

The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) is weighing in on two federal Section 301 tariff investigations that could have significant implications for powersports manufacturers, importers and suppliers.

The second investigation examines alleged forced labor practices across 60 countries. Given its broad scope, any future tariff actions could have wide-ranging effects on imported powersports products, components and global supply chains. (Photo: Supply chain-CC)

According to the association, it is submitting comments to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on separate proceedings involving Vietnam and an investigation into alleged forced labor practices spanning 60 countries.

The filings come as the federal government’s tariff strategy continues to shift following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision limiting the use of broad tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The administration has increasingly turned to established trade authorities such as Section 232, which addresses national security concerns, and Section 301, which targets unfair trade practices by foreign governments.

The Vietnam investigation centers on whether the country provides adequate protection for intellectual property rights. The issue is particularly relevant to the powersports industry because Vietnam is a major manufacturing center for motorcycles, riding apparel and protective equipment, including helmets, boots, jackets, gloves and riding pants, among others.

The second investigation examines alleged forced labor practices across 60 countries. Given its broad scope, any future tariff actions could have wide-ranging effects on imported powersports products, components and global supply chains.

“For too long, American workers and firms have been forced to compete against foreign producers who may have an artificial cost advantage gained from the scourge of forced labor,” says Ambassador Greer. “These investigations will determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labor and how the failure to eradicate these abhorrent practices impacts U.S. workers and businesses.”

The MIC said its comments are based on member feedback and are intended to help policymakers better understand how potential tariff actions could affect the powersports industry. The association said it plans to continue working with federal officials as both Section 301 proceedings move forward.

The organization also noted that the evolving tariff landscape was discussed during its recent Critical Issues Facing the Powersports Industry symposium, where members received updates on trade policy and other regulatory issues affecting the industry.