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Meyer Distributing adds Salts Gone corrosion protection products to lineup

The StaffJuly 23, 2026

Meyer Distributing has expanded its powersports and outdoor power equipment offerings through a new distribution partnership with Salts Gone, a manufacturer of corrosion removal and prevention products designed for a variety of vehicle and equipment applications.

Meyer customers will now have access to Salts Gone’s line of products, which are formulated to remove salt and brine residue that can accelerate corrosion on motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, marine equipment, agricultural machinery and other vehicles exposed to harsh environments. (Photo: Salts Gone/Facebook)

The agreement gives Meyer customers access to Salts Gone’s line of products, which are formulated to remove salt and brine residue that can accelerate corrosion on motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, marine equipment, agricultural machinery and other vehicles exposed to harsh environments.

Salts Gone is manufactured by Texas-based Custom Chemicals & Coatings, a family-owned company that originally developed the technology for industrial surface preparation on offshore oil platforms and ships before expanding into automotive, marine, aerospace, agriculture and consumer markets.

“We could not be more excited to have Meyer and their team on board,” says Zach McAllister, CEO of Salts Gone. “Corrosion is a costly problem that hundreds of thousands of customers deal with on an annual and ongoing basis, and this partnership allows us to deliver our proven solutions to more people than ever.”

Mike Merder, category sales manager for outdoor power equipment at Meyer Distributing, said the addition complements the distributor’s existing product portfolio while giving dealers access to an American-made corrosion protection brand.

“We are excited to partner with Salts Gone,” Merder comments. “They have very innovative products and are American owned and made. They are not only environmentally responsible, but they are also driven by a customer-first culture. Their products fit multiple markets that we service every day. It’s a great opportunity to provide our customers with another great brand.”

The addition of Salts Gone products provides powersports dealers with another option for helping customers protect motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides from corrosion caused by road salt, coastal environments and winter riding conditions.

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The StaffJuly 23, 2026

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