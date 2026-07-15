Turn 14 Distribution is expanding its powersports sales team with the appointment of Garrett Comer as outside territory manager for Arizona and California, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in the powersports aftermarket.

A lifelong off-road enthusiast who has been riding since age five, Garrett Comer will work directly with dealers across Arizona and California to strengthen relationships and support business growth. (Photo: Turn 14 Distribution)

Comer brings decades of personal riding experience and an extensive background in dealership operations to the role. A lifelong off-road enthusiast who has been riding since age five, he will work directly with dealers across Arizona and California to strengthen relationships and support business growth. He will share responsibility for the Southwest territory with fellow outside territory manager Brenden Gill.

Before joining Turn 14, Comer served as a general manager and parts specialist for a large Arizona dealership group. According to the company, he consistently exceeded business goals, doubling projected performance while earning recognition for customer service and dealer support. His experience provides firsthand knowledge of dealership operations and the challenges dealers face in today’s marketplace.

Comer said he is excited to help grow Turn 14’s powersports business and build stronger partnerships with dealers throughout the region.

“My goal is to help dealers navigate challenges and provide practical solutions that help their businesses succeed,” Comer notes.

Matt Bean, Turn 14 Distribution’s outside territory director, said Comer’s combination of industry experience and dealer knowledge made him a strong fit for the company’s expanding powersports division.

Turn 14 Distribution has continued to grow its presence in the powersports aftermarket as part of its broader wholesale distribution business. The company supplies aftermarket automotive and powersports parts to dealers nationwide and offers proprietary technology designed to streamline ordering, inventory management and cash flow.