Turn 14 hires Brenden Gill as Southwest territory sales manager

Turn 14 Distribution announced the hiring of Brenden Gill as its new Southwest outside territory sales manager as the company continues expanding its powersports aftermarket sales efforts.

Gill brings a background in dealership operations, parts sales and customer service to the role, with experience working on both the retail and aftermarket sides of the powersports industry. (Photo: Turn 14 Distribution)

Gill brings a background in dealership operations, parts sales and customer service to the role, with experience working on both the retail and aftermarket sides of the powersports industry.

Before joining Turn 14, Gill served as a parts manager for RideNow, where the company said he exceeded projected sales goals. He also spent seven years as a service advisor at Edge Performance Sports.

Turn 14 said Gill’s experience working directly with dealers and customers gives him a strong understanding of the needs of powersports businesses and enthusiasts alike.

“We are committed to bringing the best and brightest to our powersports team, and the addition of Brenden Gill fully aligns with that goal,” says Zya Braun, regional territory manager at Turn 14 Distribution. “He has the experience and insight to expand Turn 14’s reach even further into the powersports sphere.”

In his new role, Gill will oversee sales and dealer relationships throughout Arizona and California. Turn 14 said he will work closely with dealers in the Southwest region to support growth within the company’s expanding powersports division.

A longtime UTV enthusiast, Gill also spends time riding and modifying his 2022 Polaris RZR Turbo R Ultimate. More information is available at Turn 14 Distribution’s website.