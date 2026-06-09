Harley brings Rev Max production back to U.S. as part of ‘Back to the Bricks’ strategy

Harley-Davidson is taking another step in its recently announced “Back to the Bricks” strategy, revealing plans to return production of its Revolution Max platform for the North American market to U.S. manufacturing facilities.

The company announced on June 9 that machining, powertrain assembly, painting, and final vehicle assembly for Revolution Max-powered models, including the Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster, will move back to Harley-Davidson facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The company announced on June 9 that machining, powertrain assembly, painting, and final vehicle assembly for Revolution Max-powered models, including the Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster, will move back to Harley-Davidson facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The transition is expected to be completed before the start of 2028 model-year production in 2027.

The move follows Harley-Davidson’s broader Back to the Bricks initiative unveiled under new CEO Artie Starrs, which focuses on returning the company to its core strengths, streamlining operations and reinforcing its American manufacturing identity. Powersports Business previously reported on the strategy as Harley-Davidson seeks to improve profitability while reconnecting with dealers, riders and its heritage brand positioning.

Harley-Davidson says the production shift will support dozens of additional manufacturing and union jobs while strengthening its domestic production footprint. The company also expects to build more than 100,000 motorcycles at its York, Pennsylvania, facility in 2027.

Harley-Davidson says the production shift will support dozens of additional manufacturing and union jobs while strengthening its domestic production footprint. (Photo: By Chris Woodrich, CC BY-SA 4.0)

“For more than a century, Harley-Davidson has invested in American manufacturing, skilled workers and the communities that build our motorcycles,” the company said in a statement. “This decision reflects our commitment to strengthening Harley-Davidson’s manufacturing base for the long term.”

Harley-Davidson cited recent changes in U.S. trade policy and broader shifts in the global trade environment as factors that created new opportunities to invest in domestic manufacturing. The company said the decision has been in development for months and aligns with Starrs’ vision of leaning further into Harley-Davidson’s American-made identity.

The Revolution Max engine platform represents one of Harley-Davidson’s most significant modern product developments, powering the company’s entry into the adventure-touring segment with the Pan America as well as its latest generation of Sportster and Nightster models.

The Revolution Max engine platform powers the company’s adventure-touring segment with the Pan America as well as its latest generation of Sportster and Nightster models. (File photo: Harley-Davidson)

Bill Davidson, vice president, special advisor to the CEO and global brand ambassador, said the move reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to American manufacturing.

“My family has spent generations working in this company, and I’ve seen firsthand the pride, craftsmanship and hard work that go into building Harley-Davidson motorcycles in America,” Davidson says. “Bringing this work back home is another important step in getting back to the bricks, investing in American manufacturing and building on the values that have made Harley-Davidson one of the most iconic brands in the world.”

The announcement comes as Harley-Davidson continues to reshape its business under the Back to the Bricks strategy, which emphasizes operational discipline, dealer support, product excellence and the company’s historic manufacturing roots.

With more than 500 U.S. dealerships, Harley-Davidson says the production move underscores its commitment to American workers, dealers and riders while reinforcing the brand’s identity as a U.S.-built motorcycle manufacturer.