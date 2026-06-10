LiveWire bets on entry-level EV growth with S4 Honcho launch

LiveWire is accelerating its push into the lightweight electric motorcycle market, announcing the start of production for its new S4 Honcho Trail and S4 Honcho Street models as the company looks to capitalize on growing demand for affordable commuter and recreational EVs.

Originally unveiled as concept models at Harley-Davidson Homecoming and EICMA, the S4 Honcho platform targets new riders, urban commuters, RV travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. (Photos: LiveWire)

The Harley-Davidson-backed manufacturer said the 125cc-equivalent electric mini-motos are now in production, with the first units expected to arrive at dealerships this summer. The launch comes just weeks after LiveWire acquired electric off-road startup Dust Moto, marking a broader strategy to expand beyond premium electric motorcycles and into more accessible two-wheeled segments.

Originally unveiled as concept models at Harley-Davidson Homecoming and EICMA, the S4 Honcho platform targets new riders, urban commuters, RV travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. With MSRPs of $4,999 for the Trail model and $5,499 for the Street version, the bikes represent LiveWire’s most affordable motorcycles to date.

“S4 Honcho is about opening up electric riding to a much broader audience,” says LiveWire CEO Karim Donnez. “It’s lightweight, approachable, and built to be used — whether you’re new to riding or just looking for something more fun and flexible day to day.”

The strategy mirrors broader trends across the powersports industry, where manufacturers are increasingly looking at lightweight electric models as a gateway to attract younger riders and consumers who may not be ready for a full-size motorcycle. At roughly 250 pounds with a top speed of 59 mph, removable batteries and a range of up to 53 miles, the Honcho occupies a space somewhere between an e-bike, scooter and traditional motorcycle.

For dealers, that could represent a larger opportunity than premium electric motorcycles, which have struggled to gain widespread adoption due to higher price points and range concerns.

The S4 Honcho platform is being produced through LiveWire’s partnership with KYMCO, which has helped the company develop smaller, more affordable electric motorcycles for global markets.

The launch also follows LiveWire’s recent acquisition of Dust Moto, a startup focused on lightweight electric dirt bikes. Industry observers see the deal as further evidence that LiveWire believes its future growth will come from smaller, lower-cost products rather than competing head-to-head with traditional heavyweight motorcycles.

Together, the S4 Honcho and Dust Moto platforms position LiveWire to participate in multiple emerging EV categories, including urban transportation, light off-road recreation and entry-level powersports. The strategy also aligns with trends in Europe and Asia, where lightweight motorcycles and scooters account for a significantly larger share of overall two-wheel sales than in the United States.

The expansion comes as LiveWire reported its strongest quarterly performance in several years. During the first quarter of 2026, the company posted an 86% increase in revenue compared to the prior year, while electric motorcycle sales jumped 176% and motorcycle revenue increased 236%.

Although overall volume remains relatively modest — 91 motorcycles sold during the quarter versus 33 a year earlier — the results suggest LiveWire is gaining traction after several challenging years for the electric motorcycle market. The company also reported a 14% improvement in motorcycle segment operating losses and maintained a 76% share of the U.S. electric motorcycle market for on-road models above 50 kilowatts, according to Motorcycle Industry Council data.

The S4 Honcho platform is being produced through LiveWire’s partnership with KYMCO, which has helped the company develop smaller, more affordable electric motorcycles for global markets. Both Honcho models feature dual removable batteries, approximately three-second acceleration from 0-30 mph, reverse functionality and the ability to charge from 20% to 80% in about two hours using a standard 110-volt outlet.

With MSRPs of $4,999 for the Trail model and $5,499 for the Street version, the bikes represent LiveWire’s most affordable motorcycles to date.

For powersports retailers, the bigger story may be what the S4 Honcho represents. Rather than chasing traditional motorcycle customers, LiveWire is positioning itself around a new generation of riders seeking practical, low-cost transportation and lightweight recreational vehicles.

With the addition of Dust Moto’s off-road technology and the arrival of the Honcho mini-motos, LiveWire is making its clearest bet yet that the next phase of electric powersports growth will be driven not by premium electric motorcycles, but by smaller, more approachable machines designed for everyday use.