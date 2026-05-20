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LiveWire acquires Dust Moto to expand off-road EV presence

The StaffMay 20, 2026

LiveWire Group announced May 19 that it has acquired the assets of Dust Moto, marking the company’s first acquisition and signaling a deeper push into the electric off-road motorcycle segment.

The move expands LiveWire’s reach beyond its on-road electric motorcycle lineup and aligns with growing interest in lightweight electric off-road models that offer reduced noise, lower maintenance, and simplified operation through single-speed drivetrains.

According to the company, the acquisition will allow LiveWire to accelerate development of Dust Moto’s electric dirt bike platform by leveraging LiveWire’s engineering resources, manufacturing scale, and global sales and service network.

EVs: Opportunity or bust?
LiveWire is primarily backed by Harley-Davidson and has been investing millions into electric mobility; however, the market seems to be shifting toward off-road electric vehicles rather than on-road at this point. (Staff photo)

“This acquisition allows us to build on that leadership as we expand into off-road, continuing the journey that began with STACYC ten years ago,” says Karim Donnez, CEO of LiveWire Group. “Dust Moto is a strong strategic fit and an accelerator of our vision, bringing proven off-road insight that will contribute meaningfully to LiveWire’s leadership position in electric powersports.”

Dust Moto launched as a U.S.-based startup focused on creating affordable, high-performance electric dirt bikes. Under the acquisition, Dust Moto’s technology and off-road development expertise will now be integrated into LiveWire’s broader EV strategy.

“LiveWire shares our fundamental DNA as an American brand focused on performance, innovation, and putting riders first,” said Colin Godby, CEO of Dust Moto. “With LiveWire’s scale, resources, and global reach, we can bring our electric off-road bike to market with a worldwide audience and deliver an unmatched off-road experience.”

LiveWire said it expects to release more details about the upcoming off-road product launch during the second half of 2026.

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The acquisition also reinforces LiveWire’s ongoing efforts to diversify its electric powersports portfolio. The company, backed primarily by Harley-Davidson, has continued investing in electric mobility as the broader powersports industry evaluates future demand for EV motorcycles, e-bikes, and off-road platforms.

We sat down with Dust Moto’s CEO Colin Godby in 2024 to discuss the start-up brand and its thinking on the off-road electric segment.

Industry observers have increasingly pointed to off-road and lightweight recreational segments as potential growth areas for electric powersports adoption due to quieter operation, lower ownership costs, and beginner-friendly ride characteristics.

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The StaffMay 20, 2026

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