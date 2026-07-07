Segway expands Middle East footprint with first GCC flagship store

Segway Powersports has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of its first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) flagship store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while introducing its new flagship sport side-by-side, the Super Villain SX20T.

The new flagship dealership, which opened July 2, serves as Segway Powersports’ primary retail and customer experience center in the Gulf region. (Photo: Segway Powersports)

The new dealership, which opened July 2, serves as Segway Powersports’ primary retail and customer experience center in the Gulf region. Located in Riyadh’s Industrial North district, the facility offers product displays, customer consultations, test-drive scheduling, after-sales service and promotional events.

The launch is part of the company’s broader expansion strategy in the Gulf, where demand for off-road vehicles continues to grow. Saudi Arabia represents one of the region’s largest off-road markets, fueled by its desert terrain and a strong recreational riding culture. The country is also home to the world-renowned Dakar Rally, making it an important market for performance-focused off-road vehicles.

The Riyadh flagship store showcases Segway’s complete Saudi Arabian lineup, including the Snarler ATV family (AT5, AT6 and AT10), the Fugleman utility side-by-side lineup (UT6 and UT10 Crew), the Villain SX10 sport side-by-side and the new SX20T. (File photo)

Headlining the store opening is the debut of the Super Villain SX20T, the most powerful side-by-side in Segway Powersports’ lineup. The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 235 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. (380 Nm) of torque. It features a seven-speed automatic transmission, K-Man 3.0 adjustable suspension, front locking differential, and selectable drive modes. Earlier this year, the model also earned a third-place finish in its class at the Mint 400 off-road race in Las Vegas.

The Riyadh flagship store showcases Segway’s complete Saudi Arabian lineup, including the Snarler ATV family (AT5, AT6 and AT10), the Fugleman utility side-by-side lineup (UT6 and UT10 Crew), the Villain SX10 sport side-by-side and the new SX20T.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most important off-road markets in the Gulf, and the Riyadh flagship gives us a permanent base in the region to connect with customers more closely,” says Ethan Zhang, sales and marketing president of Segway Powersports. “With the launch of the Super Villain SX20T, we are completing our local lineup and bringing a stronger off-road experience to riders in KSA.”

Segway Powersports currently has a presence in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, with plans to continue expanding its dealer and retail network throughout the Gulf region. While the Riyadh flagship is aimed at the Middle East market, it shows Segway’s continued global expansion into the ORV segment.