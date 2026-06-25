Rumored Sprint gains momentum as Harley dealer letter revealed

Harley-Davidson’s long-rumored Sprint entry-level motorcycle may be inching closer to reality, as a recently surfaced dealer communication appears to provide the strongest indication yet that the model is on the company’s product roadmap.

Harley’s Q1 earnings report announced the Sprint model launching in late 2026, marking its return to the lightweight segment for the first time since the 1960s. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

According to a report published June 23 by German motorcycle industry outlet Motorcycle.News.com, Harley-Davidson and India-based Hero MotoCorp are expanding their partnership to jointly develop small-displacement motorcycles and cruisers for global markets. The report identified the Harley-Davidson Sprint as the first model expected from the expanded collaboration, with a launch reportedly planned for 2026.

The Bulletin

While Harley-Davidson has not officially announced the Sprint, a dealer communication shared recently within online motorcycle enthusiast circles appears to reference the upcoming model by name.

The document, a Harley-Davidson Riding Academy dealer letter regarding the resale of de-fleeted X350RA training motorcycles, outlines a new program allowing dealers to retrofit and sell used Riding Academy bikes after they have completed at least 24 months of fleet service.

A Harley-Davidson dealer letter recently surfaced regarding the resale of de-fleeted X350RA training motorcycles, outlining a new program allowing dealers to retrofit and sell used Riding Academy bikes. (Image: Harley-Davidson)

One frequently asked question in the document discusses if a dealer can decline the X350 RA kit and just order Sprint motorcycles.

The response states that, “Ordering new H-D X350 RA today enables dealers to de-fleet and resell smaller displacement motorcycles for new riders right away, well in advance of availability of Sprint.”

Used X350RA motorcycles may soon provide an affordable stepping stone for beginner riders while Harley-Davidson prepares what could be its next-generation entry-level offering. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

Industry observers have interpreted the language as confirmation that Harley-Davidson intends to introduce a new small-displacement model and may be deliberately clearing inventory channels before its arrival.

Harley and Hero

The timing aligns with reporting by Motorcycles.News.com, which said Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp are preparing a broader lineup of entry-level motorcycles to attract younger riders and expand the brand’s global reach. The publication reported that some future models could be exported beyond India into other international markets.

The Sprint would represent the next evolution of Harley-Davidson’s relationship with Hero MotoCorp, which began in 2020 after Harley exited direct manufacturing operations in India. Hero currently manufactures the Harley-Davidson X440, the first product born from the partnership.

According to the report, the X440 and its Hero-branded sibling, the Mavrick 440, sold a combined 14,375 units during the last fiscal year, capturing roughly 11% of India’s 350cc-500cc motorcycle segment.

Hero currently manufactures the Harley-Davidson X440, the first product born from the partnership. Observers suggest that this may be the platform used for the Sprint. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

Details on the Sprint remain scarce. Reports suggest it could share architecture with the X440 platform, though neither company has confirmed engine displacement, performance specifications, or intended markets.

Global entry-level model

The possibility of a new globally distributed entry-level Harley comes as the company seeks to rebuild volume and attract first-time riders. During recent investor presentations, Harley-Davidson outlined plans to introduce 20 new models and variants over the next three years as part of its broader product strategy.

The company has also emphasized the importance of lowering barriers to entry for new customers while strengthening dealer profitability.

The newly announced X350RA de-fleeting program could serve as part of that strategy. Under the program, Harley-Davidson Riding Academy dealers can convert retired training motorcycles for consumer resale, creating an affordable entry point for new riders while refreshing academy fleets.

The dealer bulletin notes that the X350RA will remain the primary training motorcycle for Riding Academy programs, and dealers are encouraged to replace aging fleet units with new X350RA models.

For dealers, the development creates a potentially interesting transition period. Used X350RA motorcycles may soon provide an affordable stepping stone for beginner riders while Harley-Davidson prepares what could be its next-generation entry-level offering.

Neither Harley-Davidson nor Hero MotoCorp has officially announced the Sprint or provided a launch timeline. However, the combination of industry reporting and references contained in dealer communications suggests the motorcycle is moving closer to production.

If launched globally, the Sprint could become one of Harley-Davidson’s most important new products in years, giving dealers another tool to attract younger, more price-conscious riders to the brand.