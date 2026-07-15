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Torque Group rolls out DX1 integration, meeting high dealer demand

The StaffJuly 15, 2026

Torque Group just announced that dealership management solutions provider, DX1, is now integrated into its contracting system.  

The F&I solutions provider has had Lightspeed integration for years, but requests from dealers continued to pour in about adding DX1, and the company responded.  

With the new DX1 integration, dealership personnel can enter the deal number to pull vehicle, customer, and financial information directly into the Torque Group contracting system. This helps reduce the potential for manual entry errors, creates F&I contracts faster and more efficiently, and streamlines the F&I process for dealership staff.

The rollout represents not just a new integration, but also a commitment to listening to its dealers. The addition of DX1 was one of the most requested enhancements from Torque Group’s dealer network, and the company says it was eager to deliver a solution that helps dealerships work more efficiently while simplifying the F&I contracting process.

“Torque Group was built exclusively for the powersports industry, and every technology investment we make is centered around helping dealerships succeed,” the company said in an email to Powersports Business. “The addition of DX1 integration reflects our continued commitment to simplifying the F&I process, improving efficiency, and delivering the dealer experience our partners expect from us.”

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The StaffJuly 15, 2026

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