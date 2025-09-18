Dealers using Lightspeed’s dealer management system can now connect customers to financing faster and with greater security, thanks to a new integration with Priority One Financial Services.

The integration enables customer data from Lightspeed’s Dealer Management Solution (DMS) to pre-populate financing applications with Priority One, reducing duplicate entry and shortening turnaround time. (Staff photo)

The integration enables customer data from Lightspeed’s Dealer Management Solution (DMS) to pre-populate financing applications with Priority One, reducing duplicate entry and shortening turnaround time. Funding details also sync between platforms, improving reporting and streamlining the process for both dealers and customers.

“Connecting customers with financing has never been easier. This collaboration saves time, improves communication, and delivers a smooth experience from start to finish,” — Nicole Armstrong, vice president of corporate initiatives at Priority One.

Lightspeed’s DMS serves dealerships of all sizes, covering sales, parts, service, rentals, accounting, and CRM. For dealers, the new integration means faster F&I workflows and better efficiency across departments.

Dealers can activate the feature through the Lightspeed subscriptions page by selecting the Priority One F&I integration, or reach out directly to their Priority One Dealer account executive.