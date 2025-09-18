DealersFinance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Dealers get faster, smarter F&I with Priority One–Lightspeed partnership

The StaffSeptember 18, 2025

Dealers using Lightspeed’s dealer management system can now connect customers to financing faster and with greater security, thanks to a new integration with Priority One Financial Services.

The integration enables customer data from Lightspeed’s Dealer Management Solution (DMS) to pre-populate financing applications with Priority One, reducing duplicate entry and shortening turnaround time. (Staff photo)

The integration enables customer data from Lightspeed’s Dealer Management Solution (DMS) to pre-populate financing applications with Priority One, reducing duplicate entry and shortening turnaround time. Funding details also sync between platforms, improving reporting and streamlining the process for both dealers and customers.

“Connecting customers with financing has never been easier. This collaboration saves time, improves communication, and delivers a smooth experience from start to finish,” — Nicole Armstrong, vice president of corporate initiatives at Priority One.

Lightspeed’s DMS serves dealerships of all sizes, covering sales, parts, service, rentals, accounting, and CRM. For dealers, the new integration means faster F&I workflows and better efficiency across departments.

Dealers can activate the feature through the Lightspeed subscriptions page by selecting the Priority One F&I integration, or reach out directly to their Priority One Dealer account executive.

Tags
The StaffSeptember 18, 2025

Related Articles

Young Honda Powerhouse storefront

Honda, Octane team up to expand financing opportunities

August 5, 2025
Line/5

Line/5 takes home top Dealers’ Choice Award for F&I services

July 1, 2025
Mosaic adds AuditF&I

Mosaic adds auditing component to its dealership compliance solutions

June 24, 2025
NATDA partners with Trailergard

NATDA expands Trailergard partnership, offering dealers new profit opportunities

June 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.