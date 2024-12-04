DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Stories

Priority One Financial Services and Rollick partner

The StaffDecember 4, 2024

Priority One Financial Services, a full-service finance company for marine, RV, trailer and equipment dealers, recently announced a partnership with Rollick. The integration simplifies the customer’s path to purchase by connecting Rollick’s digital retailing technology with Priority One’s financing services. 

When a dealer works with Rollick and Priority One, customers can shop on the dealer’s website using Rollick’s digital retailing tool and instantly connect with Priority One to prequalify for financing. 

“Rollick helps capture more leads; Priority One helps convert those leads to buyers,” says Nicole Armstrong, vice president of Corporate Initiatives at Priority One. “It’s a synergy that works well for dealers and ultimately will lead to more closings.”

Priority One also offers partner integrations with Kenect, MOTOTV and DealerRock DMS to bolster customer conversion. 

For a limited time, Priority One dealers will receive $100 off a monthly Rollick subscription with no setup fees. To learn more about the Rollick-Priority One integration, visit the Priority One website or call (800) 419-1341. 

Priority One and Rollick logos

