Rental and tour company EagleRider goes for a new look

Motorcycle rental and tour company EagleRider has introduced a rebrand that includes a new logo, an expanded fleet of test bikes and new riding experiences.

The new EAGLERIDER logo.

EagleRider, which has more than 150 locations across six continents, has been offering rentals and tours since 1992. The company’s brand evolution includes a new logo with a clean and modern design using asphalt black and highway yellow colors.

The fleet of rental bikes is expanded to include a doubled Harley-Davidson CVO fleet, including the addition of the CVO Street Glide, an ideal mount for touring comfort. The company is also planning a Route 66 Centennial Celebration Tour for 2026, with more details to be announced.

As part of EAGLERIDER’s brand evolution, the company has added Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glides to its rental fleet, among other new experiences. (Photos: American Rider)

In addition to its regular motorcycle rentals and paved tours, EagleRider also offers a Yamaha Mojave Desert Adventure, a three-day tour that culminates with a UTV ride through desert landmarks like Devils Hole, Death Valley, and the Area 51 Alien Center. While the Conquer the Mojave tour offers desert exploration aboard Polaris and Yamaha UTVs without requiring a motorcycle license.

EagleRider also offers desert exploration tours in a Yamaha UTV.



“This brand evolution represents both a visual refinement and a strategic enhancement of our entire identity,” says Sebastian Schoepe, CEO of EagleRider. “While embracing our new aesthetic, we remain committed to crafting premium adventures that go far beyond typical tourism offers. We’re excited to introduce numerous EagleRider exclusive experiences this year that will elevate the riding journey like never before.”

To learn more about Schoepe’s vision for EagleRider, check out American Rider’s interview with him on its podcast page.