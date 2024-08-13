EagleRider opens new rental location in Boston

EagleRider has opened its newest rental location within the Boston Harley-Davidson dealership. Opened in July, motorcycle enthusiasts can now rent a diverse selection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles from this prime East Coast location.

Boston Harley-Davidson is located less than 6 miles from Boston Logan Airport; the new EagleRider location offers easy access for both local riders and tourists looking to explore the Northeast on two wheels.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Boston Harley-Davidson to bring EagleRider’s services to this vibrant market,” says Sebastian Schoepe, CEO of EagleRider. “This location not only serves as a great starting point for local rides but also for cross-country adventures. The Northeast offers some of the most scenic routes in the country, from the historic streets of Downtown Boston to the picturesque coastlines of Cape Cod.”

Boston Harley-Davidson, known for its award-winning service and commitment to the riding community, also offers Riding Academy, providing instruction for both new and experienced riders.

“Massachusetts offers incredible riding opportunities,” Chris McIntyre, co-founder of EagleRider, adds. “Whether it’s a day trip to Salem, an overnight adventure to Provincetown, or a longer journey down to New York City, riders can now start their dream trips right here in Boston.”

This expansion is another milestone in EagleRider’s growth strategy, strengthening its presence on the East Coast and providing more options for its global customer base.

EagleRider gives riders the opportunity to rent a CVO Road Glide for as little as $259 for a limited time. (Photo: EagleRider/American Rider)

The rental company also announced that it will offer H-D CVOs for its rental customers. With rates starting from $259, riders can experience the pinnacle of H-D engineering from August 15 through October 31, 2024.

Harley’s CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) bikes are typically unavailable for test rides, but EagleRider will be offering the exclusive opportunity to experience what it’s like to ride this premium bike without having to pay $44,499 MSRP.