U.S. Embassy renews warning on Bahamas jet ski rentals after assaults, fatalities

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau has renewed its warning to American travelers about renting or accepting rides on personal watercraft in The Bahamas, citing multiple reports of sexual assaults, serious injuries and fatalities involving jet ski operators.

The embassy is advising U.S. travelers to avoid renting jet skis in The Bahamas, remain cautious of solicitations from operators near Nassau-area beaches and cruise port locations, and verify that operators comply with local regulations. (Photo: U.S. Embassy Nassau/Facebook screenshot)

In an advisory issued June 15, embassy officials said seven sexual assaults involving U.S. citizens have been reported since 2024, including at least two cases reported this year. According to the embassy, some victims said they were approached by jet ski operators on beaches near Nassau and Paradise Island before being transported to isolated islands where assaults occurred.

The advisory also highlighted ongoing safety concerns surrounding personal watercraft operations in the popular Caribbean destination. U.S. officials reported that six American tourists have been hospitalized following jet ski accidents since August 2024, with three requiring emergency medical evacuation back to the United States.

In one widely cited incident, a U.S. citizen riding a jet ski was killed in August 2025 after being struck by an unlicensed boat operator near Paradise Island.

The warning is the latest in a series of alerts issued by the U.S. government regarding watercraft rentals in The Bahamas. Embassy officials have repeatedly raised concerns about operators who may be unlicensed, uninsured or using unregistered equipment.

“Many watercraft are unsafe, and operators are unlicensed and uninsured,” U.S. Ambassador Herschel Walker said in a video message accompanying the advisory.

The renewed warning underscores the importance of proper operator training, safety education and regulatory oversight within the personal watercraft segment. While the incidents cited involve tourism operators rather than authorized powersports dealers or U.S. rental operators, the advisory highlights how safety practices and operator accountability can influence public perception of the broader PWC market.

The embassy is advising U.S. travelers to avoid renting jet skis in The Bahamas, remain cautious of solicitations from operators near Nassau-area beaches and cruise port locations, and verify that operators comply with local regulations. Officials also reminded visitors that Bahamian regulations prohibit jet ski rentals to individuals under 18 and do not allow operators to ride with renters.

This advisory is particularly noteworthy as summer travel activity ramps up at one of the most popular destinations for cruise passengers and watercraft tourism in the Caribbean.