Yamaha WaterCraft announced that its new CrossWave WaveRunner has been named Boat of the Year by Boating magazine, one of the marine industry’s most recognized honors.

The award was presented at the Miami International Boat Show by Boating Editor-in-Chief Kevin Falvey. Each year, the publication conducts on-water testing of nearly 100 boats across multiple categories before selecting a single overall winner based on design, performance, innovation and real-world usability.

According to Boating, the CrossWave stood out for redefining the role of a personal watercraft. Rather than fitting into traditional sit-down or stand-up categories, the model blends Yamaha’s performance characteristics with fishing and utility-focused features.

“This award validates exactly what we set out to do with the CrossWave,” says Martino Ruggiero, Yamaha WaveRunner product manager. “We created a platform that delivers ultimate versatility without sacrificing the fun, confidence and ride character a Yamaha WaveRunner is known for. Being named Boat of the Year confirms the CrossWave truly created a whole new category.”

The CrossWave measures 12 feet 11 inches in length and 5 feet 7 inches in width and features a centrally located command station with a full walkaround deck and padded 360-degree mobility. Yamaha says generous freeboard and deep footwells contribute to a dry ride and allow boarding from multiple directions.

CrossWave’s shallow draft and jet propulsion system are designed to make it suitable for shallow water fishing, tight creeks and rocky shorelines. (File photo)

Powered by Yamaha’s 1.9L HO marine engine, the CrossWave delivers an estimated top speed of approximately 55 mph and a cruising range of more than 100 miles with reserve. Its shallow draft and jet propulsion system are designed to make it suitable for shallow water fishing, tight creeks and rocky shorelines.

Standard features include dual 7-inch touchscreen displays integrating Yamaha’s Connext system with a Simrad NSX chartplotter and fish finder, integrated waterproof audio, 82 gallons of storage and approximately 16 feet of integrated T-track for accessory mounting. The model is factory pre-wired for a Group 24 deep-cycle battery, offers an optional integrated trolling motor bracket and features a built-in main battery switch. Yamaha’s inboard jet pump cleanout system allows debris removal without entering the water.

The CrossWave is sold in a single, fully equipped configuration that includes a custom trailer and removable 55-quart cooler.

Yamaha says the CrossWave is available for order now through authorized WaveRunner dealers nationwide, with deliveries expected to begin in spring 2026.