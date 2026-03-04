Sure-Seal partners with Powell to boost rugged connector access for off-road and marine OEMs

Sure-Seal Connections, a manufacturer of sealed electrical connectors for harsh environments, has announced a new distribution partnership with Powell Electronics aimed at expanding access to its IP67-rated connector technology across off-road, powersports and marine applications.

Under the agreement, Powell will distribute Sure-Seal’s rugged interconnect products through its global supply network for OEMs and equipment manufacturers operating in demanding environments. (Images: Sure-Seal/Powell Electronics)

“This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for Sure-Seal,” says Rob Venango, director at Sure-Seal Connections. “Powell’s reputation and reach, combined with Sure-Seal’s rugged interconnect technology, make this a powerful combination for our customers.”

Ryan Milligan, director of business development for Powell Agricultural Solutions, said the addition enhances Powell’s ability to deliver durable connectivity solutions to mission-critical applications.

“Adding Sure-Seal to our distribution portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver reliable sealed connector solutions designed for harsh environments,” Milligan states.

Segment impact

For powersports, the partnership highlights continued focus on durability and electrical reliability, as vehicles integrate more advanced electronics, digital displays, ride modes, GPS systems, lighting upgrades and accessory power management.

Sure-Seal’s connectors are engineered to deliver IP67-rated protection against water, dust, vibration and extreme temperatures, conditions common in:

Side-by-sides and ATVs used in mud, sand and harsh trail environments

Personal watercraft and sport boats exposed to saltwater intrusion

Snowmobiles and winter equipment operating in freeze-thaw cycles

Marine lighting and electronics systems subjected to constant moisture

As off-road vehicles and boats become increasingly feature-rich, electrical system reliability has become a larger component of warranty performance and long-term service revenue. Sealed connector systems that resist corrosion and vibration failure can help OEMs reduce claims and improve customer satisfaction.

Supply stability

The agreement also underscores continued emphasis on supply chain resilience. Powell’s distribution footprint is expected to provide broader geographic coverage and faster delivery timelines, which can benefit OEM production schedules as well as aftermarket service parts availability.

Powell, founded in 1946, specializes in high-reliability connectors, switches, sensors and electro-mechanical components across industries including agriculture, robotics, rail, aerospace and marine.

Sure-Seal serves automotive, heavy equipment, industrial, lighting, and e-mobility markets, positioning its connectors as a cost-effective alternative to more complex sealed systems.