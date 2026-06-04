RideNow Group has relocated and expanded its Gainesville, Florida, dealership, opening a new flagship powersports superstore designed to support larger inventory levels, expanded service operations and increased community engagement.

The new RideNow Powersports Gainesville facility opened this week at 4222 NW 13th Street, less than a mile from the dealership’s previous location. (Photos: Google Maps)

The new RideNow Powersports Gainesville facility opened this week at 4222 NW 13th Street, less than a mile from the dealership’s previous location. The move gives the dealership a significantly larger footprint, highlighted by a 25,000-square-foot indoor showroom and an expanded paved outdoor display area.

According to RideNow, the new store increases showroom capacity by 150%. It allows the dealership to stock more than 500 units across multiple vehicle categories, including motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and personal watercraft.

The new store increases showroom capacity by 150%, allowing the dealership to stock more than 500 units across multiple vehicle categories.

The dealership carries major powersports brands including Can-Am, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Sea-Doo, CFMOTO, Kayo and Denago, along with a selection of pre-owned vehicles.

“This new facility will deliver a significantly enhanced customer experience, with a much larger indoor showroom and an expansive paved lot, which will be perfect for our monthly Bike Nights and other local events,” says Pete Strebbing, general manager of RideNow Powersports Gainesville. “Our increased inventory ensures customers can find the perfect ride for their next adventure — whether on pavement, dirt or water.”

In addition to expanding its vehicle inventory, the dealership has increased the size of its service department and parts, accessories, and apparel operations. RideNow says the larger facility is expected to create additional employment opportunities in the Gainesville market.

RideNow Gainesville’s previous location is less than a mile from its new location at 4222 NW 13th Street.

The company views the Gainesville project as part of its broader strategy to improve customer experience while supporting long-term growth.

“We are constantly looking for ways to elevate the buying experience for our customers,” says Cam Tkach, chief operating officer of RideNow. “This new Gainesville superstore is a perfect example of our strategy in action.”

According to a statement from the company, a grand opening celebration is planned for later this month. (Photo: RideNow Gainesville/Facebook)

RideNow, which operates dealerships nationwide, is considered one of the largest powersports retail groups in the United States, offering new and pre-owned motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, personal watercraft and related products and services.