Garage Composites and Livium have announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing powersports dealers with enhanced performance management and benchmarking tools.

Garage Composites and Livium have announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing powersports dealers with enhanced performance management and benchmarking tools. (Image: Garage Composites/Livium TrueTrack)

Under the agreement, Garage Composites will designate Livium’s TrueTrack platform as its preferred performance and composite reporting solution, while Livium will name Garage Composites as its preferred 20 Group provider for powersports dealers.

The companies say the partnership combines Garage Composites’ dealer peer-group and performance coaching programs with Livium’s TrueTrack analytics platform, giving dealers greater visibility into operational performance and profitability metrics.

“After an extensive review of available performance software platforms, Garage Composites has determined that TrueTrack is the best platform available in the market,” says Tony Gonzalez, CEO of Garage Composites. “We plan to fully incorporate TrueTrack into all Garage Composites services to significantly expand the value dealers receive from our programs.”

Livium said the partnership will help dealers connect performance data with the accountability and best-practice sharing that are central to 20 Group participation. (Photo: Livium TrueTrack, screenshot)

Livium said the partnership will help dealers connect performance data with the accountability and best-practice sharing that are central to 20 Group participation.

“Livium is excited to bring the TrueTrack platform together with Garage Composites’ 20 Group services,” says Bryan Stiekes, president and CTO of Livium. “Combining the powersports industry’s two leading companies focused on elite dealer performance creates unbeatable value for dealers.”

The combined offering is designed to help dealerships improve decision-making, identify operational opportunities and drive long-term profitability through a combination of real-time performance data and structured peer collaboration, according to the companies.

The partnership comes as dealerships continue to face margin pressures, inventory management challenges and shifting consumer demand, increasing the need for accurate benchmarking and actionable business intelligence.