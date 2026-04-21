Garage Composites taps Bernhard to lead new brokerage division

Garage Composites has expanded its service offerings with the launch of a Premier Services Brokerage division, aimed at helping dealers navigate acquisitions, growth strategies, and exit planning amid ongoing industry consolidation.

Garage Composites has hired Courtney Bernhard (a two-time Women With Spark winner and speaker at Accelerate Orlando) to lead the new division, bringing experience in dealership operations, insurance, and transaction structuring. (Photo: Garage Composites)

The company named Courtney Bernhard to lead the new division, bringing experience in dealership operations, insurance, and transaction structuring. Bernhard will work with dealers nationwide on buy- and sell-side advisory, valuation, and succession planning.

Garage Composites, which supports a network of more than 400 dealers, said the move is in response to increasing demand from owners seeking guidance on long-term business decisions.

“Many dealers are asking bigger questions today — how to grow through acquisition, what their store is worth, and when to exit,” the company said in an April 21 press release. “Premier Services Brokerage was built to answer those questions with a practical, dealer-first mindset.”

Bernhard, a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) through the Exit Planning Institute, will focus on helping dealers prepare for ownership transitions and maximize enterprise value — areas gaining importance as multi-store groups expand and private investment continues to enter the powersports space.

According to the company, the new division will provide services including acquisition advisory, sell-side representation, valuation and readiness planning, and strategic consulting for growth and succession.

CEO Tony Gonzalez said the initiative is designed to go beyond traditional brokerage models.

“This is not about transactions alone. It is about helping dealers create options, build value, and win long term,” Gonzalez says.

The new brokerage division positions Garage Composites to play a larger role in dealership consolidation and strategic planning trends shaping the powersports retail landscape.