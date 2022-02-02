After 52 years, dealership changes hands to growing group

A family-owned dealership changed owners this week, with news coming out of Wisconsin that Marshfield-based Power Pac Inc. has acquired neighboring dealership Country Sports Inc. out of Wisconsin Rapids.

Power Pac owners Josh and Mandy Witt have grown their group to three locations in less than four years – Power Pac, Erv’s Sales and Service and now Country Sports. Per the couple, growth was always in their plans but the rate of growth was a bit unexpected.

(From left) John Montgomery, Jay Haasl and Jeff Haasl have handed over the reigns of Country Sports, but they won't be strangers around the Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, dealership.

“When opportunities come up, you have to move on them,” said Mandy Witt, co-owner of Power Pac, Inc. “Yes, there is some risk involved, which we carefully examine, but if the right opportunity comes along, you have to make it work. Our teams have pivoted without missing a beat and this growth is a testament to them and their amazing work.”

The Witts look forward to continuing the legacy that was built by the Haasl family, who founded Country Sports Inc., and John Montgomery, who become part owner with the Haasl brothers in the 1980s.

Country Sports, formerly called Country Sports Center, was established in 1969 by Bill and Elaine Haasl, who assembled and sold Honda Motorcycles out of a two-stall garage. Expansion was soon needed and in 1971, and a new shop was built in the current location on Hwy 13 S. in Wisconsin Rapids. In 1982, stock was incrementally issued to Bill and Elaine’s son, Jeff, and longtime and trusted employee John Montgomery. In 1990 they transferred their balance of stock to their youngest son Jason. Jeff, John and Jason, with their team, have taken Country Sports Inc. to what you see today.

As John and Jeff planned for retirement, they had specific criteria in mind as they pursued buyers for the business.

“We wanted to make sure Country Sports continued with owners that had similar values,” said John Montgomery. “Josh and Mandy are team- and family-centered and we are confident they’ll take Country Sports into the future with big goals and the team’s best interests at heart.”

Josh and Mandy Witt now have two children and three dealerships to watch over.

The Witts echoed this sentiment of the previous owners having had a working relationship with them for the last four years.

“We’ve worked with John, Jeff, Jason and the Country Sports team a lot over the last few years and didn’t view them as competitors but rather partners,” Josh Witt said. “And when we felt that level of respect returned from them, we knew the partnership would lead to something special. We are honored and grateful they have given us the opportunity to carry on the dream they’ve built, and we will do everything we can to maintain the personalized service people expect from Country Sports.”

Advertisement

And while previous owners John, Jay and Jeff won’t be strangers, they are grateful to their long-standing customers for the years of business and friendship.

“At this exciting time, we would like to thank all of our loyal friends, customers and staff, that have made our existence such a pleasure,” says Montgomery. “We appreciate you all for 52 years of business.”

When asked why the Witts continue to expand their dealer network, they respond with a simple concept: to better serve their customers.

“As we grow, we have advantages that other dealers don’t. We have more pull with our equipment and parts suppliers and can leverage three stores worth of inventory, ordering volume and service knowledge,” says Josh. “If you call us at Country Sports and we don’t have a part or model in stock, you can bet we’ll do what we can to find it at one of our other locations. Helping customers to the best of our ability has been and always will be at the center of our strategic plans.”

Established in 1963, Power Pac Inc. began as a snowmobile dealership selling Scorpion snowmobiles. Josh and Mandy Witt took over ownership in 2018 from Mike Trulen. The portfolio of brands has expanded over time and is now of the largest powersports and equipment portfolios in the state, including: Polaris, John Deere, Kawasaki, Polaris Slingshot, Stihl, Suzuki, Honda Power, Yamaha, Kayo, Sylvan, Godfrey, Mirrocraft, Mercury, DR Power Equipment, and Generac. The dealership offers a wide selection of UTVs, ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, tractors and lawn and garden equipment, and houses sales, financing, service and parts departments.

Power Pac then acquired Erv’s Sales & Service in Tomahawk, Wisc., in 2020. The Erv’s location, originally established in 1969, offers Polaris ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles; Kawasaki ATVs, UTVs and personal watercraft; Kayo youth units, Sylvan, Starcraft and Smokercraft boats; Mercury engines; and houses sales, financing, service and parts departments.

The acquisition of Country Sports in 2022 allowed Power Pac to add Honda powersports and CFMoto to their already extensive lineup.

2022 Dealership Transactions as provided to Powersports Business

January 2022

Addicted Powersports - Buys Cycle City Wyoming (WY)

MOMS – Buys Enfield Motorsports (CT) and Valley Motorsports (MA)

Hot Metal Harley-Davidson closes (PA)

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul – Buys Bison Thunder Motorcycle (MN)

Zia Powersports – Adds Lone Star Powersports (TX)

Storm Lake Honda – Buys Schuelke Powersports (IA)

RumbleOn – Buys RideNow Beach Boulevard (FL)