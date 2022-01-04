45-year-old dealership adds Polaris point with acquisition

A dealership that is celebrating 45 years in 2022, mostly with Honda and then adding Arctic Cat, has flipped the calendar and plans to elevate its off-road business thanks to an acquisition.

Sales manager Jeff Schultz reports to Powersports Business that Storm Lake Honda in Iowa has acquired neighboring Schuelke Powersports, also located in Storm Lake about three miles away.

Storm Lake Honda has served the Midwest and beyond with quality powersports products from Honda and Arctic Cat for 42 years and previously announced an expansion with the Yamaha WaveRunner line in 2020. Adding the Polaris off-road line of new and pre-owned, as well as service, is a natural expansion and will help diversify the line up of products offered under the SLH umbrella.

“With the addition of Schuelke Powersports, we will be adding the Polaris lineup of powersports models and Timbersled, a snow conversion kit for dirt bikes, to our already successful Honda and Arctic Cat product lines, as well as Yamaha WaveRunners,” said Jeff Schultz, sales manager for SLH. “This acquisition shows our dedication to serving our customers as we continue to build the SLH brand in 2022 and beyond. Polaris is the leader in innovation for side-by-sides. In these times of product shortages, we are excited to add another option for our customers. Jason Schuelke and Jason Naughton bring a wealth of powersports knowledge, and we are excited to welcome them to the SLH team!”

“I was flattered to be approached by Jeff and Larry (Schultz) from SL Honda that they saw the potential in acquiring my Polaris business. Also, to give myself and Jason Naughton, my parts manager, the opportunity to continue the relationships we’ve developed with our customers over the last 11 ½ years. I am excited about the future joining SL Honda and with their help, gaining more customers from all the brands we will have to offer. I am honored that Storm Lake and the surrounding communities have supported my family for the last 90 years. Thank you!” said Jason Schuelke, owner of Schuelke Powersports.

Storm Lake Cycles is a family-owned business that has been open since 1977, when Larry Schultz and, father-in-law, Ken Newbrough, purchased Peterson Honda/Yamaha. Since then, Storm Lake Honda has grown to be one of the top 10 Honda dealers in the U.S.

Schuelke Powersports is a legacy family-owned brand encompassing four generations of the Schuelke family doing business in the same location in Storm Lake, Iowa, for 90 years. From brands like Studebakers, John Deere, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep to the current Polaris powersports line, Schuelke’s 11 years in the off-road industry continue a foundation nearly a century strong.