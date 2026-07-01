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Pontoon manufacturer Whisper Marine acquires Crownline Boats

The StaffJuly 1, 2026

Pontoon boat company Whisper Marine LLC is expanding its marine portfolio into a new category of recreational boating, following the acquisition of Illinois-based Crownline Boats, a manufacturer of sport, deck, and cruiser vessels.

Whisper says the Crownline acquisition is part of a multiyear strategy to build a portfolio of American-made marine brands serving distinct segments of the recreational boating market. (Photo: Whisper Marine)

This latest deal was Whisper Marine’s second acquisition in the last six months, following the December 2025 purchase of Qwest Pontoons.

Whisper Marine is part of Whisper USA, LLC, an American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products founded and led by CEO Dave Hatley, according to the company. Headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, Whisper USA designs and manufactures hot tubs, swim spas, cold plunges, luxury golf carts, utility terrain vehicles and boats at facilities in Tennessee, Michigan, and now Illinois.

Crownline has delivered more than 90,000 boats to dealers and customers worldwide. Whisper Marine plans to invest in product innovation and expanded capacity at the Southern Illinois facility, according to the company, and to grow the Crownline dealer network.

“Crownline is one of the most respected names in American boatbuilding, and we are excited to carry it forward,” says Dave Hatley, CEO of Whisper USA. “The team in West Frankfort has built something special over 35 years, and with us also purchasing the.”

Whisper says the Crownline acquisition is part of a multiyear strategy to build a portfolio of American-made marine brands serving distinct segments of the recreational boating market. Included in the acquisition was a 360,000-square-foot facility that Whisper will use to continue growth in Illinois and provide additional jobs.

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The StaffJuly 1, 2026

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