Strong sales leads Honda to restructure its powersports, marine divisions

American Honda is restructuring its Power Sports & Products center (PS&P), putting its powersports, power equipment, and marine divisions under a unified structure to strengthen product strategy and sales capabilities.

The news comes on the heels of a successful 2025-’26 fiscal year in which the powersports and marine divisions surpassed their sales goals.

Established in 2020, PS&P originally included the sales operations and after-sales experience divisions, which collectively supported Honda’s powersports, power equipment, and marine businesses. In 2024, marine became a standalone division. Then, on April 1 of this year, PS&P transitioned to a business-unit structure of powersports, power equipment, marine and sales operations. Under the new organization, each business division manages its own sales, service and marketing functions, while sales operations acts as a shared resource to provide support across all three businesses.

With this reorganization, Honda says it intends to continue evolving PS&P toward a self-reliant North American operation. The marine division will focus on strengthening relationships with boat builders, expanding its dealer network, and broadening its product lineup. The powersports division is now focused on growing its core business while advancing future mobility initiatives, and the power equipment division will expand its lineup of battery-powered lawn-and-garden products, generator and engine sales, and strengthen its e-commerce presence.

To lead the new organizational structure, John Stevens has been promoted to vice president of PS&P Business and Sales, while Jeremy McGuire will serve as director of sales operations.

Each of the three PS&P divisions is now led by a dedicated director of sales, service and marketing, with Bill Savino leading powersports, Barry Dlugasz heading power equipment, and Josh Matthews overseeing marine.

“Building on the momentum of a successful 2025-’26 fiscal year, this evolution of our Power Sports & Products center will help us strengthen collaboration, accelerate innovation and respond quickly to customer needs,” says Stevens. “By bringing marine back into the PS&P structure and strengthening our sales and development capabilities, we’re setting the foundation for sustained growth in North America, while remaining focused on enriching people’s lives through fun and convenience.”