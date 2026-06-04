Honda unveils retro-inspired CB1000F for new model year

Honda is tapping into nostalgia-driven innovation with its new 2026 CB1000F, a retro-styled four-cylinder motorcycle that channels the spirit of the iconic 1979 CB750F made famous by Freddie Spencer in AMA Superbike competition.

Honda’s 2026 CB1000F is a retro-styled four-cylinder motorcycle that channels the spirit of the iconic 1979 CB750F. (Photos: American Honda)

The new model features clean lines, evocative graphics, and a broad performance envelope built on the CB1000 Hornet SP platform. Honda says the CB1000F delivers the timeless appeal of an air-cooled-era standard with the capability and refinement riders expect from a modern Honda.

“The CB1000F is a tribute to one of the most iconic eras in Honda motorcycling,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “From the silhouette to the graphics, every detail is designed to evoke the look and feel of the classic CB750F — but with the performance, comfort, and reliability of a thoroughly modern machine.”

Also included in the on-road rollout are two returning supersport models, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and CBR1000RR.

2026 CB1000F

Honda continues the CB legacy with the CB1000F, a modern interpretation of some of the brand’s most iconic performance machines of the early ‘80s. Drawing inspiration from other CB models, the CB1000F benefits from the modern performance foundation of the CB1000 Hornet SP, pairing premium equipment and broad performance, suited for everything from urban commuting to weekend rides.

Color: Wolf Silver Metallic

MSRP: $10,599

Now available

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2027 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda’s CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP traces its heritage from the brand’s early sport bike lineage into the MotoGP era. This premium model carries Honda’s racing experience in every component, leveraging materials, technology, and engineering. Whether navigating a canyon road or hunting a lap record, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP delivers the full force of Honda’s racing ambition.

Color: Grand Prix Red

MSRP: $28,999

Available: August

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2027 CBR1000RR

The CBR1000RR channels more than three decades of racing development into a supersport package. Every element, from the engine to the chassis, looks to strike the perfect balance between lightweight, nimble handling and responsive power delivery. Honda says the result is a motorcycle capable of carving canyon roads or participating in track days.