Ducati makes history with record-breaking 22nd WorldSBK Manufacturers’ title

At Donington Park sports venue in England, Ducati achieved a new record after winning its 22nd Manufacturers’ title in the WorldSBK World Championship. It was Ducati’s fifth consecutive Manufacturers’ title, and making a strong case that the Ducati Panigale V4 R is the category benchmark.

Along with its 22 Manufacturers’ Titles, Ducati’s accomplishments in the Superbike World Championship also include 16 riders’ titles, 473 victories, and 1,258 podium finishes.

The latest win strengthens Ducati’s list of achievements in WorldSBK, adding another chapter to a winning history that’s filled with innovation, technology, and racing. The Panigale V4 R again has proven to be the bike to beat, thanks to constant development and top-level performances.

The 2026 record-breaking season was anchored by racers Nicolò Bulega and Iker Lecuona. The two riders of Team Aruba.it Racing secured 24 victories and 44 podiums for Ducati.

Finally, a day to remember for Team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, which, with the points scored this morning at the SuperPole Race, mathematically secures the Team title as well, the fifth in the team’s history and the fifth consecutive one.

22 manufacturers’ titles

Ducati 888 (3 titles): 1991, 1992, 1993

Ducati 916 / 996 / 998 (8 titles): 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002

Ducati 999 (3 titles): 2003, 2004, 2006

Ducati 1098 / 1198 (3 titles): 2008, 2009, 2011

Ducati Panigale V4 R (5 titles): 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026

Ducati’s accomplishments in the Superbike World Championship also include 16 riders’ titles, 473 victories, and 1,258 podium finishes.