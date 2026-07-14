Vintage motorcycle collectors will have the opportunity to bid on one of the rarest factory Ducati race bikes ever offered publicly when Mecum Auctions brings a historic 1972 Ducati 750 Imola Racer to the block during its Monterey Auction, Aug. 13-15, at Del Monte Golf Course in California.

Mecum will be auctioning off what it says is the first public sale of a 1972 Ducati Imola 200 racer of this significance. Joining it on the auction block will be an exceptionally original 1974 Ducati 750SS Green Frame, another highly sought-after model among vintage Ducati enthusiasts. (Photos: Mecum)

Held during Monterey Car Week, the auction will mark what Mecum says is the first public sale of a 1972 Ducati Imola 200 racer of this significance. Joining it on the auction block will be an exceptionally original 1974 Ducati 750SS Green Frame, another highly sought-after model among vintage Ducati enthusiasts.

The 1972 750 Imola Racer is one of just eight examples built by Ducati and one of seven motorcycles the factory transported to compete in the inaugural Imola 200 endurance race. This landmark event helped establish Ducati’s reputation on the international racing stage.

The 1972 750 Imola Racer is one of just eight examples built by Ducati.

According to Ducati historian Ian Falloon, the motorcycle is believed to be the sister bike to the Paul Smart race winner that is now displayed in the Ducati Museum in Bologna, Italy. Falloon’s research also identifies the motorcycle as one of only two machines prepared for Smart’s 1972 Imola campaign.

The motorcycle has remained remarkably original, retaining its factory bodywork, fairing, fuel tank, seat and tail section. Mecum notes it is one of only three known examples still equipped with its original engine cases and has never been crashed or modified.

Also crossing the block is a 1974 Ducati 750SS Green Frame, one of just 401 produced. The unrestored motorcycle has had only two owners since new and is regarded by Falloon as one of approximately 10 surviving examples worldwide in such original, low-mileage condition.

Also crossing the block is a 1974 Ducati 750SS Green Frame, one of just 401 produced.

The pair highlights a growing interest in investment-grade vintage motorcycles, particularly limited-production Ducati models with documented racing provenance and originality. As values for blue-chip collector motorcycles continue to climb, factory race machines and unrestored production models have become increasingly desirable among collectors.

The Ducati duo will be part of Mecum’s Monterey sale, which will feature approximately 600 collector cars along with a selection of significant vintage motorcycles, making it one of the premier auctions of Monterey Car Week.