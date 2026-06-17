Ducati celebrates 100 years of history with World Ducati Week

During the Misano Superbike World Championship in Italy, Ducati unveiled the program for its World Ducati Week, a three-day event that celebrates the Borgo Panigale manufacturer’s storied 100-year history.

The celebration takes place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli July 3-5. Ducati says the event is to recognize the company’s imprint on racing and the motorcycle industry, as well as the people who have helped build that storied legacy.

The festivities kick off on Friday, July 3, with the parade of Ducatisti, followed by the Ducati Beach Party at the Samsara Beach Club in Riccione. July 4 will feature an evening celebration, when the Misano track will be transformed into the stage for a show celebrating Ducati’s 100th anniversary.

Ducati range and a world premiere

World Ducati Week 2026 will also offer the opportunity to explore the entire Ducati lineup. The spotlight should be on the Superleggera V4 Centenario, which will be on public display for the first time.

Exclusive participants will have the opportunity to discover a brand-new Ducati model in its world premiere.

Riding experiences

Three-day pass holders will be able to hop in the saddle and experience the thrill of riding a Ducati on the track, and both on – and off-road.

At the Misano World Circuit, you can test ride the Panigale V4 S superbike, or take to the track with your own Ducati during dedicated track sessions. Adventure enthusiasts can participate in the DRE Adventure Academymini-sessions and try out the Multistrada and DesertX. The program also includes road test rides of the entire Ducati range.

Heritage Village

Ducati’s historic past will be showcased at the Heritage Village, a space dedicated to the brand’s memory. It will also host “The Hundred Episodes of the Centenary,” an exhibition that guides enthusiasts through 100 key moments in Ducati’s history.

Also taking place at Heritage Village is the Ducati Heritage Contest 2026, the official competition for collectors and enthusiasts, created to recognize Ducati’s historical significance and technical authenticity. The contest is open to road bikes produced up to the year 2000.

Ducati Garage Contest

To celebrate the creativity of customizers and enthusiasts who transform Ducati bikes into unique models, the Ducati Garage Contest recognizes the best Ducati-based custom builds submitted by participants from around the world. The 10 finalists will be displayed throughout the event, while the five best projects will be awarded on July 5.

Tickets for World Ducati Week 2026 are available on the Ducati website. Tickets can also be purchased at all dealerships within the Ducati network, where a discounted rate is available.