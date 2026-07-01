Volkswagen restructuring fuels fresh Ducati sale rumors

Fresh reports out of Europe have revived speculation that the Volkswagen Group could consider selling Ducati as the automaker works through a sweeping restructuring program. However, no formal sale process has been announced.

The proceeds from VW Group’s Everllence transaction could be quickly consumed by restructuring costs. Advisers quoted in European media outlets have recommended additional asset sales, which may include Ducati and a potential spin-off of Lamborghini. (File photo: Ducati/Lamborghini)

According to the Financial Times, cited by several motorcycle industry outlets, including Visordown, investment bankers have urged Volkswagen to explore selling Ducati after the company recently raised €7.4 billion ($8.4B USD) through the sale of a majority stake in its marine engine business, Everllence.

The reports come as Volkswagen continues one of the largest restructuring efforts in its history. The automaker is reportedly looking to cut as many as 100,000 jobs and close multiple factories while investing heavily to remain competitive against rapidly growing Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

Analysts quoted by the Financial Times reportedly believe the proceeds from the Everllence transaction could be quickly consumed by restructuring costs, prompting advisers to recommend additional asset sales. Among the options reportedly discussed are Ducati and a potential spin-off of Lamborghini.

This is not the first time Ducati has been linked to a possible sale. In 2017, Volkswagen conducted a strategic review that included exploring a sale of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer in the wake of the Dieselgate emissions scandal. While several buyers were rumored at the time, Volkswagen ultimately retained the brand.

Despite the latest speculation, reports indicate there is no evidence that Volkswagen has officially put Ducati on the market. The Financial Times reported that Volkswagen declined to comment on whether it is considering additional divestitures, while analysts interviewed by the publication said a Ducati sale remains far from certain.

Ducati has become one of Volkswagen Group’s strongest-performing premium brands since it was acquired by Audi in 2012. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has posted record sales in recent years and continues to benefit from its premium positioning and racing success in MotoGP and WorldSBK.

For now, the reports amount to renewed industry speculation, and they underscore the financial pressures facing one of the world’s largest OEMs and the value Ducati represents within its portfolio.