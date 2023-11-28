Ducati dominates as Bagnaia claims MotoGP title

History repeats itself as Francesco Bagnaia takes the win in Valencia GP aboard his Desmosedici GP factory Ducati and wins the MotoGP world title for the second consecutive year, leading the final standing ahead of two other Ducati riders: Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team).

Ducati caps off a big year in motorsports with the MotoGP, WorldSBK, and WorldSSP World Championships. (Photo: Ducati)

The all-Ducati podium in MotoGP crowns a record season for Ducati, which achieved victories in all the main World Championships on two wheels. For Ducati, the only non-Japanese manufacturer who has won a MotoGP title, this is the third riders’ title in its history.

The MotoGP 2023 season tells of notable technical supremacy of Ducati bikes, which have rewritten some significant records of the most important two-wheel World Championship, such as the highest number of overall victories in a single season (17 Grand Prix out of 20) and the record for the highest number of different riders capable of winning at least one Grand Prix (6 – Bagnaia, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Martín, Zarco).

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: “One year ago I remember that together with fans from all over the world we celebrated the MotoGP and Superbike World Titles, being overwhelmed by joy and enthusiasm. Today we find ourselves once again in a condition of extraordinary happiness, but at the same time I like to define this as the ‘victory of awareness’: that of being at this moment the best in the world in racing. Pecco has had an incredible season, and today he rewrites our history again, becoming the first Ducati rider to be two-time World Champion in MotoGP. I also want to congratulate Jorge for having ignited the duel for the title and Bez, who was part of the World Championship challenge for a long time. The podium in the MotoGP overall standing rewards three Ducati riders and this is the greatest and most evident demonstration of our supremacy in the top two-wheel competition. Confirming ourselves at these levels after the fantastic 2022 season was a complex challenge, which we welcomed with passion and pride. The competence and dedication with which everybody has worked during this season have allowed us to improve on last year’s results, adding the Supersport World Titles to the MotoGP and Superbike ones. To all the women and men of Ducati and Ducati Corse, I want to say that I couldn’t be prouder, while to the Ducatisti I promise that not even this time will we be satisfied, but we will work to win again.”

Ducati caps off a big year in motorsports with the MotoGP, WorldSBK, and WorldSSP World Championships. Next December 15 in Bologna, the company plans to celebrate the amazing results with the winners. The company says more updates on the event will follow in the coming weeks.

Some numbers of Ducati domination in 2023

In MotoGP:

17 – Victories achieved by Ducati riders in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship – All-time Record in MotoGP

6 – Ducati riders capable of winning at least one race this season (Bagnaia, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Martin, Zarco) – All-time record in MotoGP

9 – Races of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship in which the podium was made up entirely of Ducati riders – MotoGP record

44 – Podiums conquered by Ducati riders during the 2023 season for 8 different riders (all Ducati riders entered in the MotoGP Championship got on the podium at least once in the season)

Advertisement

17 – Pole positions obtained by Ducati riders during the 2023 MotoGP season

46 – Consecutive MotoGP races in which a Ducati rider placed in the Top 3 (also all the Sprint Races of the 2023 season ended with at least one Ducati rider on the podium)

In WorldSBK:

27 – Victories achieved by World Champion Álvaro Bautista in the 2023 WorldSBK season – All-Time Record in WorldSBK

59 – Álvaro Bautista’s overall victories aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R in WorldSBK, making him the most successful rider in Ducati’s Superbike history ahead of legends Carl Fogarty (55) and Troy Bayliss (52) – All-Time Record for Ducati

45 – Podiums conquered by Ducati riders in the 2023 Superbike World Championship races

79 – WorldSBK triumphs achieved by the Panigale V4 R from its debut season (2019) to date

In WorldSSP:

16 – Victories achieved by World Champion Nicolò Bulega in the 2023 WorldSSP season

33 – Podiums achieved by Ducati riders riding the Panigale V2 in the races of the 2023 World Supersport Championship