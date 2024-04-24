Vintage Motorcycle Days names Yamaha Presenting Sponsor

Yamaha will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which will occur July 26-28 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days carries extra weight this year with it being the key celebration of the AMA’s 100th anniversary, and having Yamaha as the presenting sponsor makes perfect sense as they conclude their year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the legendary YZ,” says Joy Burgess, director of marketing and communications for the AMA.

Yamaha, initially founded in 1887, began producing motorcycles in 1955 with the YA-1 motorcycle. Since then, Yamaha has grown into one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, while fostering a healthy community of vintage Yamaha riders.

This is the first year Yamaha will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the three-day event, and the brand is planning many exciting activities and looks forward to attending the event as the AMA celebrates its centennial.

“Yamaha looks forward to being a part of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days as the presenting sponsor,” says Jennifer Davie, motorsports experiential marketing and events manager at Yamaha. “As we conclude our year-long celebration of 50 years of the Yamaha YZ, we’re excited to put a bow on those efforts by celebrating with the AMA and their 100th-anniversary celebration and the thousands of vintage motorcycle enthusiasts that attend the event.”

Yamaha will be on site with historic bikes, street and ADV demo rides and a variety of Yamaha champions — many of them AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers — will sign autographs and engage with fans at the event.

As the AMA celebrates its 100th anniversary, 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha is expected to be the biggest celebration of the vintage motorcycling lifestyle yet. Featuring vintage road and off-road racing, the biggest motorcycle swap meet in North America, bike shows and vendor displays and much more, there will be a little something for everybody at VMD this year.