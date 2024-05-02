DealersLatest NewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesVideo

Power Hour: Blackmans Cycle talks about selling a special bike with an NFT token

The StaffMay 2, 2024

PSB editor Brendan Baker recently spoke to the folks at Blackmans Cycle in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, about an interesting idea for selling a rare motorcycle. Chris Line, the dealership marketing director, along with his CFO, made a special token called an NFT (non-fungible token) to accompany the sale of a rare Aprilia XTrenta 1100 superbike. The bike is #95 of 100, and the token was specially designed to authenticate the sale and ownership of the bike for the new owner.

Watch the interview on our YouTube channel here:

