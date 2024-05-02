PSB editor Brendan Baker recently spoke to the folks at Blackmans Cycle in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, about an interesting idea for selling a rare motorcycle. Chris Line, the dealership marketing director, along with his CFO, made a special token called an NFT (non-fungible token) to accompany the sale of a rare Aprilia XTrenta 1100 superbike. The bike is #95 of 100, and the token was specially designed to authenticate the sale and ownership of the bike for the new owner.

