Segway’s Dakar-inspired electric dirt bike set to hit dealerships in May

First unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Segway’s Xaber 300 is an electric dirt bike that the manufacturer claims can reach a top speed of 60 mph.

Weighing 187 pounds, the power-to-weight ratio of 24.7%, the Xaber 300 has three power modes that allow users to choose between 150, 200, and 300cc equivalents. (Photo: Segway)

The Xaber 300 is just the latest electric vehicle released by Segway, which has rolled out four e-bikes over the last two years — the Xyber and Xafari in 2025, and the Myon and the Muxi earlier this year.

However, the Xaber 300 packs a lot more punch than Segway’s previous commuter, leisure-style e-bikes. Inspired by the X1000 prototype, which competed in the Future Mission 1000 experimental low-emissions vehicle class of the 2025 Dakar Rally, Segway says the Xaber 300 hits a top speed of 60 mph and a 0–50 mph sprint in 5.5 seconds. That kind of power outshines standard e-bike performance, putting the Xaber 300 into the lightweight electric motorcycle segment.

“This marks another major step forward in Segway’s strategy to broaden its electric mobility portfolio and make high-performance electric transportation and recreation accessible to riders of all lifestyles.” — Nick Howe, Head of e-Bike, Segway.

Weighing 187 pounds, the power-to-weight ratio of 24.7%, the Xaber 300 has three power modes that allow users to choose between 150, 200, and 300cc equivalents. It has a virtual e-clutch and is powered by a 72V and 44Ah battery with just over 3 kWh of capacity. Segway claims up to 62 miles of range in its lowest power mode, but drops to 30 miles in higher performance modes.

A selectable Traction Control System will have settings for different terrain, and riders can set the maximum wheelie angle in the app for skill progression. It will also include GPS tracking, geo-fencing, speed control, and over-the-air updates that are managed through a 2.4-inch TFT display with built-in connectivity.

The Xaber 300 is priced at $5,299, comes in two colorways — Red/Silver and Black/Silver — and is set to hit dealerships on May 15.