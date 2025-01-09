Segway displays latest e-bikes at CES, opens pre-orders

Segway-Ninebot revealed its first two e-bikes at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week. The company also announced that the Xyber and Xafari e-bikes are now available for pre-order at independent dealers nationwide with expected February delivery. Online orders will ship to a local dealer of the customer’s choice.

This week, segway-Ninebot revealed its first two e-bikes at CES 2025 in Las Vegas . (Photos: Segway-Ninebot)

Segway’s first two e-bikes aim to redefine the segment and make the experience of riding a bike more fun, safe, convenient, and accessible for more people to own.

“With the official launch of the Xyber and Xafari, we are using technology to redefine the electric bike experience,” says Nick Howe, Segway’s head of e-bikes. “You don’t have to consider yourself a cyclist to feel the freedom and joy of two wheels. And with features like our Intelligent Ride System, we’re empowering both new riders and dyed-in-the-wool cyclists to simply ‘ride better.’”

Xyber

More than an e-bike, the Xyber is a true mid-range, light-electric-vehicle (LEV).

The Segway Xyber represents electrified exploration with attitude. More than an e-bike, the Xyber is a true mid-range, light-electric-vehicle (LEV) capable of getting you to your destination in style—and fast. Riders can twist the throttle in Race Mode and go from 0 to 20 miles per hour in just 2.7 seconds thanks to Segway’s torquey, 175Nm, 6,000-Watt, direct-drive motor. The Xyber can also go up to 112 miles between charging in its 2,880Wh dual-battery configuration. There are 12 different levels of pedal-assist in addition to three modes (Eco, Sport and Race) of throttle-only operation.

The Xyber is an unclassified e-bike designed for maximum performance and is not intended for use on-road or where prohibited. A second version of the Xyber fully conforming to Class 2 e-bike requirements to comply with federal, state and local regulations is expected late Spring/early Summer.

Xafari

A sleek, modern take on a classic step-through frame, the Xafari is an all-terrain electric cruiser that is packed with all the smart tech of the Segway Intelligent Ride System and other innovations to make it easy for riders of all ages and skill levels.

The Xafari is an all-terrain electric cruiser packed with all the smart tech.

Its class-leading range of up to 88 miles means riders can focus on enjoying the journey instead of worrying about plugging in, thanks to an efficient 936Wh battery and smart battery management system. The battery is also removable for easy indoor charging. When the going gets tough, an adaptive power boost gets going to make sure riders hardly notice.

While the Xyber and Xafari are two remarkably different e-bikes, they both share Segway’s Intelligent Ride System, an integrated suite of smart tech and features, offering incredible innovation and value.

The Xyber will retail for $2,999.99, and the Xafari will retail for $2,399.99. Pre-orders are now open at store.segway.com and through select dealers.

For those attending CES 2025, Segway is offering exclusive previews, demos and test rides of its e-bike lineup (North Hall Booth #8529) and at an off-site demo location (The Industrial Event Space – media only) from January 7 to January 10.