Segway Powersports has created a buzz at AIMExpo by unveiling the highly-anticipated Super Villain for the first time to powersports dealers on Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. This cutting-edge, all-terrain vehicle promises to redefine the thrill of off-road adventures with its innovative design and advanced technology.

Segway’s Jason Walling introduced the Super Villian and Hybrid Super Villian to the media and dealers on Tuesday at AIMExpo. (Photos: Staff)

Adding to the excitement of the Super Villian, Segway has also revealed its latest creations from its e-bike division at AIMExpo – the Xafari and Xyber. These electric bikes blend innovation with eco-friendly transportation solutions. The Segway Xafari boasts a robust design, tailored for off-road enthusiasts seeking adventure and exploration, while the Segway Xyber caters to urban commuters with its sleek, city-friendly features.

As the Segway e-Bike Division introduces the Xafari and Xyber, it positions itself at the forefront of the evolving e-bike landscape. Dealers at AIMExpo can stop by booth #4166, where Segway Powersports has the Super Villain Sport Side-by-Side along with the Xafari and Xyber E-Bike.

Segway also introduced the Xafari (above) and Xyber e-bike at AIMExpo on Tuesday.

Segway also named Kelly Rees as national sales manager during the show. Rees moves from his current position as a regional business manager for Segway Powersports to a new national sales manager role.

Rees brings a wealth of powersports industry knowledge and experience to his newly appointed role. In 2008, he opened a performance motorcycle shop in Utah after realizing there was little retail and technical support for riders attending track days at Miller Motorsports Park. His experience taught him that the long-term success of manufacturers and retailers is the result of balanced, mutually beneficial relationships. With their sights set firmly on becoming one of the world’s leading all-terrain powersports vehicle manufacturers, Segway is thrilled to welcome Rees as their National Sales Manager, as he helps lead the company’s sales, service, and dealer initiatives in the United States.

Kelly Rees has been promoted to national sales manager at Segway Powersports.

“I’m ready to bring a unique perspective to my new role gained through my years of retail experience,” explains Rees. “One can learn so much from different retail perspectives and customer experiences by understanding both sides of the dealer-customer equation. I believe in combining a melting pot of styles and always being open to new ideas as catalysts for growth and success. I’m excited—and honored—the Segway executive team has chosen me to lead their sales staff and retail sales initiatives in the future.”