Lightspeed appoints Brian Provost as president and CEO

Lightspeed DMS, a Brookfield portfolio company, recently announced that Brian Provost has been named chief executive officer of the recreational dealer management system provider, succeeding Kris Denos.

“We are excited to welcome Brian Provost to Lightspeed at this pivotal time in the company’s growth story,” says Doug Bayerd, managing partner, private equity at Brookfield. “Brian is an excellent leader who enjoys developing people and building strong teams. With his track record of success leading and growing numerous mission-critical software companies, we know we have the right chief executive officer to guide Lightspeed as it accelerates plans to enhance its value for customers.”

Brian Provost has been named chief executive officer of Lightspeed DMS, succeeding Kris Denos. (Photo credit: Lightspeed DMS)

Provost has over 15 years of experience as a successful chief executive officer leading software businesses. He most recently served as CEO of iCIMS, a global talent and recruiting SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company. His prior chief executive experience includes other business-essential software companies such as Ascentis (now UKG) and Convey Compliance Solution (now Sovos).

“Lightspeed has collaborated with recreational dealerships for nearly 40 years, creating industry-specific software solutions to streamline the way dealers work,” says Provost. “I’m excited about our path forward and our leadership position supporting such a dynamic and growing industry. As we look to the future, our priorities will center around continuing to improve delivering a comprehensive suite of technology solutions with a straightforward purpose in mind: Enable our dealers to operate their businesses successfully and seamlessly and delight their customers.”

Bayerd gives thanks to Kris Denos for the progress he made during his tenure over the past 30+ years. “We sincerely appreciate his contributions and many achievements; Lightspeed would not be the success it is today without his leadership. Kris will continue to serve as an advisor to Lightspeed for some time to ensure a smooth transition.”