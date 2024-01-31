Durango Harley-Davidson taps Tug Nethery as general manager

Durango Harley-Davidson has hired Tug Nethery as the dealership’s new general manager, effective immediately. A seasoned professional with a proven track record in the Harley-Davidson dealer network, Tug brings a wealth of experience to the Southern Colorado dealership.

Tug Nethery joins the Durango H-D family under the visionary ownership of Catie and Trevor Bird. (Photo: Durango H-D)

Nethery joins the Durango H-D family under the visionary ownership of Catie and Trevor Bird. Since the Bird family purchased the dealership in 2017, motorcycle sales have increased by 200 percent. The dealership also serves as the hub of the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally in Southwest Colorado. Tug joins Durango H-D at a pivotal moment as the Birds continue to expand their Harley-Davidson dealership portfolio and the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally.

“We are fortunate to have one of the most successful GMs in the Harley-Davidson dealer network joining Durango H-D,” says Trevor Bird, Durango H-D owner. “His proven track record and understanding of the Harley-Davidson brand make him the ideal choice to lead Durango H-D into the next phase of growth and development. In his short time with us in Durango, he has already made a positive contribution and is an excellent fit for our team.”

Durango Harley-Davidson has earned multiple Bar & Shield Awards and also serves as the hub for the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally.

Tug previously served as general manager with Thunderbird Harley-Davidson in Albuquerque. In his new role, Tug will continue to develop the team at Durango H-D as they work to become the most desirable powersports dealership in the Four Corners region. His vision and expertise will help drive Durango H-D’s continued growth and elevate the Harley-Davidson experience in the Four Corners region.

“I am extremely excited about the Bird family’s vision and growth plans for Durango Harley-Davidson and beyond,” adds Nethery. “The culture at Durango H-D is as good as the views you get to experience when you buy or ride a bike here!”

