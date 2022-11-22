Four Corners Rally owner prepares for 30th anniversary

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard recently interview Trevor Bird, owner of Durango Harley-Davidson, located in Durango, Colorado. Bird and his wife, Catie Bird, have owned the dealership since 2017.

The same year, Bird also acquired the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally that takes place over Labor Day weekend. Countless family-friendly events take place during the rally, including a block party, MX jumping, a poker run, bike shows, stunt shows, group rides and a parade to mention a few. This year also marked the return of campgrounds suitable for RVs and tents and there were about 1,000 campers on site.

“This year we had several dealerships from across the country that organized rides to the rally. We’re trying to work with other dealers to give their customers a reason to get on their bikes and ride out to the rally. We’re looking forward to doing that on an even larger scale next year.”

Bird is thrilled about the 30th anniversary of the community-oriented rally next year. Read more about the growth of the rally over the years and the continuous industry connections and relationships that are made during the weekend in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

Do you have a story idea about your dealership? We'd love to hear it! Let us know at mhubbard@epgacceleration.com.