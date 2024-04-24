Zero taps Telsa charging network with accessory launch

Zero Motorcycles has launched the Tesla Tap Mini, an accessory that significantly expands charging options for Zero owners. The launch is a step toward Zero Motorcycles’ mission to enhance the electric motorcycle experience with advanced technology and user-centric solutions, notes the company in a statement.

The Tesla Tap Mini is a compact, versatile adapter designed to unlock access to an additional 40,000 Tesla destination chargers, UMCs, and wall connectors in North America. It is not compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network, however, but opens the door to thousands of additional charging points, significantly enhancing the charging infrastructure available to Zero riders.

Key Features of the Tesla Tap Mini:

Universal Compatibility: Works with all Level 2 Destination Tesla chargers (excluding Superchargers), offering Zero owners access to a broad charging network.

Safe & Secure: Equipped with circuitry to maintain full functionality and adhere to safety protocols.

Wide Range Charging: Capable of charging from any stationary or portable EVSE ranging from 110V to 250V with a NACS charging pistol.

US-Built EV Friendly: Designed to be compatible with any US electric vehicle and charges at up to 60 AMPS @ 250VAC (15 kW).

Peace of Mind: Features two padlock slots for securing the adapter to your Tesla connector and your Zero Motorcycle, ensuring your charging setup is safe and secure.

“We’re excited about what the Tesla Tap Mini means not only to the Zero Motorcycles community, but also for the continued progress of EV motorcycles within the broader market. This adapter unlocks tens of thousands of new charging opportunities for electric motorcycle riders and provides our customers with an added peace of mind to be able to rely on charging infrastructure when it’s needed on their electric adventures.” — Brian Wismann, Zero Motorcycles Sr. VP of Product Development

The Tesla Tap Mini is available for purchase at authorized Zero Motorcycles dealerships.