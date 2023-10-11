Zero Motorcycles reduces prices of all 2023 and 2022 models

Zero Motorcycles has announced a permanent reduction in MSRP for all MY23 and MY22 units sold in North America. The new pricing applies to all remaining inventories, bringing electric motorcycles within reach for more riders than ever before.

“This MSRP reduction is another example of how Zero Motorcycles continues to lead the charge,” says Mike Cunningham, VP of sales, Zero Motorcycles. “It enables Zero to leverage its scale and manufacturing efficiency to make EV motorcycles accessible to a greater number of riders as demand increases and the industry continues to evolve.”

A detailed list of the updated MSRPs is available below. All reduced MSRPs will be published on the Zero Motorcycles website and in other publications. (Click on the charts to enlarge):

MY23 MSRP Price Reductions:

MY22 MSRP Price Reductions:

Zero Motorcycles, founded in 2006, operates in over 40 countries and has nine full-sized consumer models built on three distinct platforms for both street and dual-sport use.