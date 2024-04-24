Over 1,600 illegal mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs and dirt bikes were pulled off New York City streets in a massive NYPD crackdown in early April.

In early April, the NYPD seized over 1,600 illegal powersports vehicles off of city streets that will be headed to the crusher. (Photo: NYPD, New York Daily News)

According to the New York Daily News, cops seized scores of scooters and mopeds without proper registrations and license plates during a 10-day operation across the five boroughs in April. ATVs and dirt bikes were also seized because they can’t be registered as vehicles or driven on city roads.

“Your NYPD officers removed 1,670 mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs, and dirt bikes to combat a nuisance that has negatively affected our communities and their quality of life,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell posted on X. “These vehicles are typically unregistered, unlicensed, and uninsured. Thanks to the hard work of officers across NYC, these vehicles will no longer be used to cause issues on our city streets.”

The police gathered “full racks” of illegal scooters and mopeds after stopping them in high-traffic areas in the Bronx.

“We got a couple of calls tonight for roving band of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, scooters, zipping through traffic, in and out of traffic, shutting down streets, shutting down highways, shutting down local roads so they can do their tricks stunting,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry says in the report. “We’re going to be out every day its nice and looking for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.”

Those caught riding the illegal machines will receive a summons and pay a fine. However, the NYPD typically crushes their dirt bikes and ATVs.