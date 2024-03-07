Yamaha expands bLU cRU support for 2024 ATV, SxS race season

Yamaha has announced significant expansions to its bLU cRU program for the 2024 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV racing seasons. With total bonuses reaching nearly $150,000, Yamaha is stepping up its commitment to racers in select series and classes, offering bonuses of up to $15,000 for eligible participants competing with a 2022 or newer Wolverine RMAX 1000, YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS, or YFZ450R.

Owen Van Eperen will be teamed up with his father, Rodney, in the YXZ1000R for the Championship Off-Road Tour and MidAmerica Outdoors short-course racing series. (Photos: Yamaha Motors USA)

Yamaha’s off-road racing coordinator, Donnie Luce expresses, “We are incredibly excited to bolster our support for the 2024 ATV and SxS racing season. Our expanded bLU cRU program underscores Yamaha’s unwavering commitment to the racing community, offering substantial benefits and bonuses to our dedicated racers. With a lineup of top-tier athletes and a passion for performance, we’re eager to see the Yamaha bLU cRU continue dominating podiums across the country.”

SxS Racing

Leading Yamaha’s efforts in the SxS racing arena are the distinguished father-son duo Owen and Rodney Van Eperen of Powersports 1 and Jeb Bootle of Bootle Motorsports. These seasoned racers will run their YXZ1000R in both the Championship Off-Road Tour and MidAmerica Outdoors short-course racing series.

In the Championship Off-Road Tour, Yamaha is significantly increasing its support, offering $15,000 bLU cRU bonuses to the overall Pro Stock and Pro Turbo SxS champions, $10,000 total to the top five in Pro-Am UTV, and $7,500 to the top five MORR UTV Sportsman overall finishers. Similarly, in the MidAmerica Outdoors series, Yamaha will offer a combined $7,500 bLU cRU bonus to the top three overall Yamahas in the Pro Turbo and Pro N/A classes.

ATV Racing

New for 2024, Yamaha added bLU cRU support to the WORCS ATV classes. A championship bonus of $5,000 will be awarded to the overall champion of the Pro ATV class, alongside series-wide bonuses for the top three YFZ finishers in the Pro-Am ATV and Women Pro ATV classes. In addition, Yamaha will be presenting a brand-new YFZ450R at the WORCS’ year-end banquet to a qualified bLU cRU ATV racer in the series.

In the GNCC XC1 Pro ATV series, Brycen Neal of Phoenix Racing will compete for the XC1 Pro ATV title and a $15,000 bLU cRU racing bonus on a Yamaha YFZ450R.

Yamaha says it is also increasing payouts and prize opportunities for eligible participants in select ATV classes in the American Motorcycle Association’s (AMA) ATV Motocross (ATV MX) and Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series.

Champions Joel Hetrick of Phoenix Racing and Chad Wienen of Wienen Motorsports will represent Yamaha in ATV MX’s AMA Pro class, vying for the 2024 title and $15,000 bLU cRU bonus on their Yamaha YFZ450Rs. Yamaha is also introducing top five bonuses for the overall Pro-Am and WMX finishers and various bonuses for other ATV MX class champions.

Similarly, in the GNCC XC1 Pro ATV series, Brycen Neal of Phoenix Racing and Walker Fowler will compete for the XC1 Pro ATV title and $15,000 bLU cRU racing bonus on Yamaha YFZ450Rs. Yamaha will offer additional bonuses for top overall finishers in various classes.

Racers will need to sign up for bLU cRU, even if they did so in the past, to ensure they stay up-to-date with the latest perks and offerings. Benefits begin immediately upon approval, including a free swag bag of exclusive Yamaha items. As a member, you’ll be eligible for championship bonuses and exclusive access to special events, promotions, training opportunities, and more. To become an official member of the Yamaha bLU cRU and view full details, visit YamahabLUcRU.com.