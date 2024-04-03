Dealerse-bikeLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Yamaha produces electric bicycle drive units for European market

The StaffApril 3, 2024

In France, Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Europe SAS (YMME) has commenced production of electrically power-assisted bicycle drive units for the European market.

This initiative is part of Yamaha Motor’s effort to expand the scale of its electrically power-assisted bicycle business, which has been identified as a growth area in the company’s Medium-Term Management Plan.

The PW-S2 drive unit, designed for the European market, is well known for its lightweight yet powerful assistance. Versatile and adaptable, the unit caters to diverse needs, from daily commutes and urban exploration to even conquering mountain trails.

Photo courtesy of Yamaha

Since 2022, the company has been supplying the PW-S2 unit to European bicycle manufacturers after commencing its production in Japan. By also manufacturing the PW-S2 in Europe, this initiative will further streamline logistics and significantly reduce lead times.

Looking ahead, Yamaha Motor aims to further expand its business in the European market, which is expected to continue to grow, by increasing the drive unit production capacity.

