Attack Yamaha Racing takes on Daytona 200 with Xavi Fores

Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing has announced that Xavi Fores will head its campaign for top honors aboard the Yamaha R6 at this year’s 82nd running of the Daytona 200. The 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion will fill in for Cameron Petersen, who is focusing his efforts on returning to 100 percent for the 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike season.

Fores offers a wealth of experience from both World and National Superbike Championships, as well as the Endurance World Championship. Last year, the Spaniard enjoyed a successful debut season in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, earning nine wins en route to securing the crown at the penultimate round at the Circuit of The Americas.

Xavi Fores will head Yamaha’s campaign for top honors aboard the Yamaha R6 at this year’s 82nd running of the Daytona 200. Photo courtesy of Yamaha

Since MotoAmerica took stewardship of the legendary endurance race in 2022, the team has entered its potent Yamaha R6 and enjoyed podium success as a one-off effort during the pre-season before shifting back to the main objective of defending its MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

“Yamaha is very proud of its record as the winningest manufacturer at the iconic Daytona 200,” says Tom Halverson, Yamaha Racing Assistant Department Manager for YMUS. “Since Don Emde’s first win for Yamaha in 1972, we’ve won 27 times, and every one of them has been special to our brand. We are very excited to have Xavi join our team for this effort. He is a very talented and fierce competitor with a winning mindset. Attack Performance has a proven track record at the 200 where every team member makes a difference in the run to the checkered flag.”

“We welcome Xavi to our pre-season Daytona 200 race team,” says Richard Stanboli, Attach Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager. “The race is always fun and a nice warmup for the Superbike season. We are fortunate to have Xavi step in for Cam and race our Yamaha R6. He showed us all last year that he is very capable, easily winning the Supersport Championship. We are excited to see what he can do with the Yamaha R6. The race will be fun, but more importantly, we’re going there to win.”

“I’m very excited to race the Daytona 200 for a second time and this time with the iconic Attack Yamaha Team,” says Xavi Fores, Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager. “I’m very happy to join them and really highly motivated to achieve a strong result together. I’ve seen the Attack team fighting for victory with the Yamaha R6 several times in Daytona, and I can’t wait to get on the bike. It is going to be challenging with a new bike and team, but I know how well the team works, and I’m going to put my World Endurance experience into it as well to bring a strong result back home. I want to thank Yamaha U.S. for the opportunity to ride for them and Richard for trusting me with the ride.”