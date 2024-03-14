Yamaha continues to support Florida Keys non-profit organization

Through a renewed Yamaha Rightwaters sponsorship, Yamaha continues as the official outboard of Conch Republic Marine Army (CRMA), powering the organization’s clean-up boat with a Yamaha 225-horsepower outboard.

Formed after Hurricane Irma devastated the Florida Keys in 2017, CRMA is a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning up and restoring the marine habitats of the Florida Keys, specifically the shallow water mangrove islands which endured substantial damage.

Yamaha continues to support the Conch Republic Marine Army (CRMA) by powering the organization’s clean-up boat with a Yamaha 225-horsepower outboard. Photo courtesy of Yamaha

“The restoration of these mangrove habitats is a massive undertaking and through this sponsorship, Yamaha Rightwaters can support CRMA volunteers in their mission,” says Joshua Grier, sustainability program manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “CRMA continues to make a substantial positive impact on the health of marine environments in the Florida Keys, and we look forward to supporting their work for many years to come.”

The initial goal of the organization was to recover the trash and debris from shorelines caused by thousands of homes being pushed into the water by the storm surge. The organization includes more than 4,000 volunteers who participate in weekly cleanup trips every Saturday. In addition, CRMA hosts private group cleanups during the week. As of 2022, CRMA collected 214 tons of debris, including 2.5 million feet of trap line removed from the mangroves.

“We thank Yamaha for the continued support of our organization,” says Brian Vest, president and founder, CRMA. “As the official outboard of Conch Republic Marine Army, Yamaha plays a key role in the restoration of the fragile marine habitats of the Florida Keys and allows us to continue hosting clean-up trips for thousands of volunteers who participate.”